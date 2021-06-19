Poor 3-point shooting trend continues for Hawks in Game 6 loss

“It feels like a game that we just didn’t shoot well as a team,” said Huerter, who made two of his six 3-point attempts. “It feels like we haven’t shot well really since Game 1. We have to get that rhythm back. We made a couple late threes that put us in a one-possession game late in the fourth quarter. Obviously we couldn’t hit one in the big moments to close this thing out.”

In that Game 1 played nearly two weeks ago, the Hawks made a franchise playoff-record 20 3-pointers to pull off the victory in Philadelphia.

In the five games since, the Hawks have only converted 48 baskets from long-range. That’s fewer than 10 3-pointers made a contest.

“I think guys are getting a lot of good looks and good shots, they’re just not making them,” Young said. “Shots like that are like that. It’s tough not seeing the ball go through the hole as much as we have throughout the season right now. It’s part of it and we have to find a way to get through it.”

76ers 104, Hawks 99 (box score)

In the second half, Bogdanovic came out of the game and the Hawks later announced that he was removed due to right knee soreness. Prior to his departure he had made just three baskets, only one of them from long range.

The scarcity of threes going in has been a trend all series and the Hawks have been forced to find offense in other ways. Whether in the paint with Clint Capela boxing out Joel Embiid, a John Collins dunk, a mid-range floater from Young or at the free-throw line, the Hawks found ways to score.

But Friday they made just 54.2% at the free-throw line.

“I missed way too many free throws tonight,” said Young, who was 3 of 5 and is one of the most consistent free-throw shooters in the NBA. “I think I missed two or three, but I don’t know if it’s (anxiety). It’s basketball. It’s hard to win.”

Huerter backed up his teammate.

“You have to look at the whole game,” Huerter said. “The ones in the fourth quarter are the ones fresh on your mind, but really all game it felt like we were missing free throws that guys usually make.”

Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan thought his team played too quickly and was settling for shots. Since McMillan took over in March, the Hawks have enjoyed a much calmer, methodical pace of play.

“We took quick shots which allowed them (the 76ers) to get out into transition when we missed those shots,” McMillan said. “Taking care of the ball, all those things we talk about — they won the hustle game.”