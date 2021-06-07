Hawks playoff game times, results

Game 1 - Hawks 107, Knicks 105

Game 2 - Knicks 101, Hawks 92

Game 3 - Hawks 105, Knicks 94

Game 4 - Hawks 113, Knicks 96

Game 5 - Hawks 103, Knicks 89

NBA playoff brackets

Eastern Conference semifinals

Hawks vs. 76ers

(Best-of-seven series)

Atlanta advanced to the conference semifinals for the sixth time since the 2008-09 season. Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed in these playoffs. The Hawks are 0-2 against the 76ers in the playoffs, last playing in the opening round in 1982.

The winner faces the winner of the Brooklyn-Milwaukee series.

Game 1 - Hawks 128, 76ers 124

Tuesday, June 8: Game 2 - Hawks at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, June 11: Game 3 - 76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Monday, June 14: Game 4 - 76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, June 16: Game 5* - Hawks at 76ers, TBD, TNT

Friday, June 18: Game 6* - 76ers at Hawks, TBD, ESPN

Sunday, June 20: Game 7* - Hawks at 76ers, TBD, TBD

* — If necessary