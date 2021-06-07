ajc logo
Hawks playoff game times, results

Hawks players Kevin Huerter (from left), Bogan Bogdanovic, John Collins, Clint Capela and Trae Young confer during a break of the 128-124 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of the conference semifinals Sunday, June 7, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Curtis Compton/Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

After a 41-31 regular season, Atlanta clinched a first-round playoff spot as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The team made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Here are the game times, TV listings for scheduled games and results.

FIRST ROUND

Hawks vs. Knicks

(Best-of-seven series)

The fifth-seeded Hawks toppled the New York Knicks — the No. 4 seed — in five games, to clinch the first-round playoff series.

Game 1 - Hawks 107, Knicks 105

Game 2 - Knicks 101, Hawks 92

Game 3 - Hawks 105, Knicks 94

Game 4 - Hawks 113, Knicks 96

Game 5 - Hawks 103, Knicks 89

NBA playoff brackets

Eastern Conference semifinals

Hawks vs. 76ers

(Best-of-seven series)

Atlanta advanced to the conference semifinals for the sixth time since the 2008-09 season. Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed in these playoffs. The Hawks are 0-2 against the 76ers in the playoffs, last playing in the opening round in 1982.

The winner faces the winner of the Brooklyn-Milwaukee series.

Game 1 - Hawks 128, 76ers 124

Tuesday, June 8: Game 2 - Hawks at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Friday, June 11: Game 3 - 76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Monday, June 14: Game 4 - 76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Wednesday, June 16: Game 5* - Hawks at 76ers, TBD, TNT

Friday, June 18: Game 6* - 76ers at Hawks, TBD, ESPN

Sunday, June 20: Game 7* - Hawks at 76ers, TBD, TBD

* — If necessary

