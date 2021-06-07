Hawks playoff game times, results

After a 41-31 regular season, Atlanta clinched a first-round playoff spot as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. The team made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.
Here are the game times, TV listings for scheduled games and results.
FIRST ROUND
Hawks vs. Knicks
(Best-of-seven series)
The fifth-seeded Hawks toppled the New York Knicks — the No. 4 seed — in five games, to clinch the first-round playoff series.
Game 1 - Hawks 107, Knicks 105
Game 2 - Knicks 101, Hawks 92
Game 3 - Hawks 105, Knicks 94
Game 4 - Hawks 113, Knicks 96
Game 5 - Hawks 103, Knicks 89
NBA playoff brackets
Eastern Conference semifinals
Hawks vs. 76ers
(Best-of-seven series)
Atlanta advanced to the conference semifinals for the sixth time since the 2008-09 season. Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed in these playoffs. The Hawks are 0-2 against the 76ers in the playoffs, last playing in the opening round in 1982.
The winner faces the winner of the Brooklyn-Milwaukee series.
Game 1 - Hawks 128, 76ers 124
Tuesday, June 8: Game 2 - Hawks at 76ers, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Friday, June 11: Game 3 - 76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Monday, June 14: Game 4 - 76ers at Hawks, 7:30 p.m., TNT
Wednesday, June 16: Game 5* - Hawks at 76ers, TBD, TNT
Friday, June 18: Game 6* - 76ers at Hawks, TBD, ESPN
Sunday, June 20: Game 7* - Hawks at 76ers, TBD, TBD
* — If necessary