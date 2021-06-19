Joel Embiid questions officiating and won’t mention Trae Young by name

Joel Embiid won’t say Trae Young’s name.
The 76ers center twice referred to the Hawks “point guard” when discussing what he felt were the inequities in the officiating of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal Friday at State Farm Arena. The 76ers forced a Game 7 with a 104-99 victory. The deciding game will be played Sunday in Philadelphia.
Embiid got into an altercation with Hawks forward John Collins in the fourth quarter. Embiid was called for an offensive foul and the two players fell to the floor. Collins took a swipe at Embiid and both players quickly rose to their feet. Embiid, with his arms outstretched, pushed Collins behind the basket as officials and players, including Young, tried to break up the ruckus.
The offensive call was challenged by 76ers coach Doc Rivers but it was upheld. Both players were assessed technical fouls.
Asked about the altercation after the game, Embiid said: “I got a tech for it. I didn’t think it was an offensive foul. I was just trying to stay calm and have my hands up. Someone was pushing me from the back and I don’t understand why I got a tech. I guess it is what it is. I was hacked all night and I don’t think I got to the free-throw line until the fourth quarter. It was questionable. We got the win. That’s all that matters.”
Embiid was asked a follow-up question on whether he believed the Hawks were getting away with fouls. Twice he clearly referred to Young getting the benefit of the calls on contact.
“I told them (referees) they had to call it both ways,” Embiid said. “We had a bunch of guys, whether it was Ben (Simmons) or Tobias (Harris) in foul trouble. I just felt like it wasn’t called both ways, especially because of the minimal contact that they get and the point guard when he comes, we don’t get the same thing. I just want it called both ways. If you are going to call nothing on the point guard, it should be the same thing on me if I get touched.”
Earlier in the series, Embiid was asked about what made the Hawks offense so good. He cited the number of shooters the Hawks have and their ability to spread the floor. Then he add “also, the point guard is pretty good.”
Overall, the 76ers went to the free-throw line 23 times, making 16 attempts. The Hawks went to the line 24 times, making just 13 attempts, something they will rue as they let a chance to win the series at home and advance to the conference championship slip away.
The 76ers did not attempt a free throw in the first and third quarters. They were 1 of 3 from the foul line entering the final quarter, when they had 20 attempts. Embiid went 3 of 4 from the line.