Joel Embiid questions officiating and won’t mention Trae Young by name

Embiid was asked a follow-up question on whether he believed the Hawks were getting away with fouls. Twice he clearly referred to Young getting the benefit of the calls on contact.

“I told them (referees) they had to call it both ways,” Embiid said. “We had a bunch of guys, whether it was Ben (Simmons) or Tobias (Harris) in foul trouble. I just felt like it wasn’t called both ways, especially because of the minimal contact that they get and the point guard when he comes, we don’t get the same thing. I just want it called both ways. If you are going to call nothing on the point guard, it should be the same thing on me if I get touched.”

Earlier in the series, Embiid was asked about what made the Hawks offense so good. He cited the number of shooters the Hawks have and their ability to spread the floor. Then he add “also, the point guard is pretty good.”

Overall, the 76ers went to the free-throw line 23 times, making 16 attempts. The Hawks went to the line 24 times, making just 13 attempts, something they will rue as they let a chance to win the series at home and advance to the conference championship slip away.

The 76ers did not attempt a free throw in the first and third quarters. They were 1 of 3 from the foul line entering the final quarter, when they had 20 attempts. Embiid went 3 of 4 from the line.