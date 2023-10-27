X-factor Sunday for Falcons: Can they stop running back Derrick Henry

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
8 hours ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons have played well against the run this season.

The revamped defense has allowed only one rushing touchdown and ranks eighth in the NFL (95.3 yards per game) against the run.

The run defense will be the X-factor when the Falcons (4-3) face running back Derrick Henry and the Titans (2-4) at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Henry, a three-time Pro Bowler, is off to a good start, with 98 carries for 425 yards (4.3 per carry) and three touchdowns. He has a long run of 63 yards.

“People don’t understand that he’s a big, powerful man,” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “He gets stronger as the game goes on.”

Henry tends to get stronger as the game goes on.

“The biggest thing you’ve got to do is gang-tackle,” Gray said. “One guy’s not going to bring him down. The defense knows that. And we’ve got to be smart enough to understand that. We’ve got to go out there and have a good tackling plan for him and understand that one guy’s not going to do it.”

The Falcons are led in tackles by linebacker Kaden Ellis and safety Jessie Bates III, with 45.

Henry also is backed up by rookie Tyjae Spears, who was drafted in the third round (81st overall) out of Tulane. Spears has rushed 31 times for 171 yards and a touchdown.

“Yeah, they’re different players,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “They’re both really, really good backs. Different skill sets. Obviously, Derrick’s is well-documented. Guy has been one of the more productive players in the league in the last six or seven years.”

Safety Richie Grant has a great deal of respect for Henry.

“King Henry is what they call him,” Grant said. “He’s going to come out there ready to run the ball. We have to be ready to stop him. That’s really what it boils down to.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

In Fulton Trump probe, case unfolds as textbook RICO9h ago

Credit: contributed

Federal judge sanctions Chatham DA for ‘utter nonsense’
3h ago

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Reading, writing and packing heat
1h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
11m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli military says its ground forces are expanding activity in Gaza
11m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

As climate warms, Georgia Power seeks to add more fossil fuels
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons defensive tackle LaCale London wins latest round of ‘musical chairs’
2h ago
A look at the Titans’ quarterback situation
5h ago
Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Titans’ defense
6h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Paul Johnson to hear cheers from Georgia Tech once more
23h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Día de los Muertos festivals, ONE...
Wild Georgia: Blue skies and fall colors beckon us outdoors
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top