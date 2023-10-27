X-factor Sunday for Falcons: Can they stop running back Derrick Henry

The revamped defense has allowed only one rushing touchdown and ranks eighth in the NFL (95.3 yards per game) against the run.

The run defense will be the X-factor when the Falcons (4-3) face running back Derrick Henry and the Titans (2-4) at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Henry, a three-time Pro Bowler, is off to a good start, with 98 carries for 425 yards (4.3 per carry) and three touchdowns. He has a long run of 63 yards.

“People don’t understand that he’s a big, powerful man,” Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray said. “He gets stronger as the game goes on.”

“The biggest thing you’ve got to do is gang-tackle,” Gray said. “One guy’s not going to bring him down. The defense knows that. And we’ve got to be smart enough to understand that. We’ve got to go out there and have a good tackling plan for him and understand that one guy’s not going to do it.”

The Falcons are led in tackles by linebacker Kaden Ellis and safety Jessie Bates III, with 45.

Henry also is backed up by rookie Tyjae Spears, who was drafted in the third round (81st overall) out of Tulane. Spears has rushed 31 times for 171 yards and a touchdown.

“Yeah, they’re different players,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “They’re both really, really good backs. Different skill sets. Obviously, Derrick’s is well-documented. Guy has been one of the more productive players in the league in the last six or seven years.”

Safety Richie Grant has a great deal of respect for Henry.

“King Henry is what they call him,” Grant said. “He’s going to come out there ready to run the ball. We have to be ready to stop him. That’s really what it boils down to.

