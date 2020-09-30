With Koo injured, Falcons try out kickers Forbath, Fry

Koo suffered the injury during warmups Sunday before the Falcons’ 30-26 loss. Koo’s pregame injury prevented him from handling kickoff duties, which he did during the first two games of the season, against the Seahawks and Cowboys. Punter Sterling Hofrichter filled in on kickoffs, with Koo pushing through to attempt field goals and extra points.

Koo missed an extra point following the Falcons’ first touchdown and a 48-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter. Koo isn’t expected to miss too much time, although going on short-term injured reserve is a possibility. If Koo is placed on short-term injured reserve, he will have to miss at least three games.