With Koo injured, Falcons try out kickers Forbath, Fry

With place-kicker Younghoe Koo attempting to recovery from a groin injury that was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons brought veteran kicker Kai Forbath and former SEC standout Elliott Fry in for tryouts.
Koo suffered the injury during warmups Sunday before the Falcons’ 30-26 loss. Koo’s pregame injury prevented him from handling kickoff duties, which he did during the first two games of the season, against the Seahawks and Cowboys. Punter Sterling Hofrichter filled in on kickoffs, with Koo pushing through to attempt field goals and extra points.
Koo missed an extra point following the Falcons’ first touchdown and a 48-yard field-goal attempt in the fourth quarter. Koo isn’t expected to miss too much time, although going on short-term injured reserve is a possibility. If Koo is placed on short-term injured reserve, he will have to miss at least three games.
Forbath, 33, has played with six NFL teams including a stint with the Saints.
Forbath, who played at UCLA, has made 131 of 151 (89.8%) of his field-goal attempts and 183 of 195 (93.8%) of his extra-point attempts. His longest field goal was a 57-yarder.
Fry, 25, has been with four NFL teams, but has not been able to land a job. He kicked for the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football league and made 14 of 14 field goals before the league folded after eight games.
Fry played in the SEC at South Carolina.
--
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com