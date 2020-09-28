Younghoe Koo could miss games due to groin injury

Falcons place-kicker Younghoe Koo suffered a groin injury Sunday against the Bears and is expected to miss some game action, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Koo suffered the injury during warmups prior to the Falcons' 30-26 loss. Koo’s pre-game injury prevented him from handling kickoff duties, which he did during the first two games of the season against the Seahawks and Cowboys. Punter Sterling Hofrichter filled in on kickoffs, with Koo pushing through to attempt field goals and extra points.
Koo missed an extra point following the Falcons' first touchdown and a 48-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter. Koo isn’t expected to miss too much time, although going on short-term injured reserve is a possibility. If Koo is placed on short-term injured reserve, he will have to miss at least three games.
If it’s determined Koo isn’t expected to miss more than three games, then he could be a game-day inactive over the next two weeks before his return.
At this time, it’s not known as to who will step in for Koo at place-kicker. One option to replace Koo is Cameron Nizialek, who was signed to the Falcons' practice squad before the season started. Nizialek, who punted for Georgia as a graduate transfer during the 2017 season, was added to the expanded 16-man practice squad to back up both Koo and Hofrichter. The team could also sign a free agent place-kicker, especially if Koo goes on the injured reserve list.
Koo signed an exclusive-rights free agent tender this offseason after making 23 of 26 field goal attempts over the final eight games of the 2019 season. This season, Koo has made eight of nine attempts, with his ninth being the long miss against the Bears.