Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Saints

What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (3-6) and the Saints (7-2):
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday.
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans.
Series history: This will be the 102nd regular-season meeting. The Falcons lead the series 52-49.
TV: Fox. Play-by-Play: Kevin Burkhardt. Color Analysis: Daryl Johnson. Sideline: Pam Oliver, who recently shared her story about Chronic Migraines with People’s Health Magazine.
Local Radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Pregame show with Chris Goforth and Harry Douglas.
Satellite Radio: SIRIUS: 138 (Atl), 83 (NO) | XM: 381 (Atl), 225 (NO) (Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package. The SiriusXM app features dedicated team channels that carry the official radio broadcast for all 32 NFL clubs for every game. Fans can find their team’s channel each week under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab.)
Live Stream: Watch Falcons games live for free in the official Falcons app (iOS & Android) and on AtlantaFalcons.com mobile web. (Data charges may apply)
Falcons’ next four games
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
