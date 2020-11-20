Fox Sports’ Oliver shares story of migraines

Fox field reporter Pam Oliver, who set to work the Falcons at the Saints on Sunday, is featured in the Winter 2021 People Magazine’s Health Edition as she addresses how she’s lived with migraine headaches for years.
Oliver also contributed some cool photos including from her college days as a track star at Florida A&M, with her husband, Alvin and her interviewing Aaron Rogers.
Oliver was hoping the article would be inspiring to those 40 million people who suffer with migraine headaches and will with her story.
