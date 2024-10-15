Breaking: Super Bowl set to return to Atlanta for the fourth time
Where to watch, listen, livestream Seahawks at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson dives past Seattle Seahawks safety Josh Jones for a 17-yard touchdown during the second quarter, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Lumen Field in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times/TNS)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson dives past Seattle Seahawks safety Josh Jones for a 17-yard touchdown during the second quarter, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Lumen Field in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/The Seattle Times/TNS)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (4-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-3), which is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox 5 – Play-by-Play: Kenny Albert. Analyst: Jonathan Vilma. Sideline reporter: Megan Olivi.

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Jake Cook. Pregame/Postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson. Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain (studio producers). Dylan Matthews (network studio producer) and Chris Thomas (local studio producer).

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 225. Seahawks channel 83 or 382 and on the App

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International. There are several other subscription services.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003.

