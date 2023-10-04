Exclusive
50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP | Meet Atlanta’s first rapper, Mojo

Where to watch, listen and livestream Texans at Falcons

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH -- What you should know about Sunday’s game between the Falcons (2-2) and the Houston Texans (2-2), which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

TV: Fox -- Play-by-Play: Brandon Gaudin. Color Analysis: Mark Schlereth. Sideline: Kristina Pink

Local radio: 92.9 The Game. Play-by-play: Wes Durham. Analyst: Dave Archer. Executive producer: Beau Morgan. Engineer: Miller Pope. Pregame/postgame show – Hosts: Chris Goforth and Mike Johnson, with Dylan Matthews and Orin Romain as studio producers at 11 a.m.

Satellite radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio. Falcons channel 85 or 226 or the App. Texans channel 113 or 385 or the App. (Games also are available on the SiriusXM App. Fans can find their team’s channel under the “NFL Play-by-Play” tab or by searching their team’s name.)

Livestream: Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app. NFL app (subscription required). Out of the country: GamePass International.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Meet Atlanta’s first rapper, Mojo1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Your kindergartner just had an active shooter drill. Thank a Georgia lawmaker.
6h ago

80-year-old fatally shoots son-in-law, then himself in Cherokee, cops say
1h ago

Credit: Special

Atlanta payment processing startup raises nearly $12 million
3h ago

Credit: Special

Atlanta payment processing startup raises nearly $12 million
3h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Falcons sign DT Eli Ankou; place WR Josh Ali on IR
23m ago
Cover 9@9: Here are Smith’s full answers on the decision to stick with Desmond Ridder
4h ago
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons set to face hot C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans
9h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
5h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top