What Quinn had to say after the loss to Seattle

On whether there was a specific point where he noticed the lack of fans in the stands, particularly on third down: “Yeah, you appreciate those for sure. I would say in the beginning, not being able to share in that moment with them, and certainly the third downs, usually the biggest advantages that go on. But hopefully we’ll get to that space sometime this year, but more than anything, for us being able to execute in those spaces is a big deal.”

On the decision to try a fake punt in the second half: “If we had the right look we were going to go do it, and so when the look came up, we executed it and so we didn’t get there due to the fumble. But we were looking for a certain look, and if you don’t have it, you can check out of it. There can be a time where you call fake punts but the look isn’t right for you and you kick it away. And so in this game, that was one we added, the look we were looking for, so not executing that one and obviously turned the ball over that was a big part.” | Two plays that change tide for Falcons

On whether there was a check on the fake punt where they could have punted the ball: “We could have if the look had been one that we didn’t want, so yes, he did the right call by executing the fake. We didn’t execute the play correctly but he had the right call.”

On his evaluation of the tackling today and whether not having a preseason affected that as much as he expected: “Well, that’s a good one, I think we really came in ready. So when you don’t get what you want, obviously you get discouraged and you’re pissed about it. But I thought in the run game, I thought defensively, those were some good run defensive plays and tackles to go. Not having enough chances to affect them, the long third down one that turned out to be a penalty thought in the end of the first half, that was a big play for it, but past that, it wasn’t sloppy in that space of a ballgame, I didn’t feel on both sides. There wasn’t a lot of penalties. Didn’t seem like a lot of missed tackles on either side.”

On if he was pleased with RB Todd Gurley’s performance in the first half and whether the score played a role in the limited number of carries in the second half: “That’s correct.”

On an injury update for CB Darqueze Dennard: “He was able to come back and play.”

On his postgame speech: “I just mainly said, hey, when you don’t get what you want, you put the work in, it gets frustrating. And I know we’ll make a big jump from Week 1 into Week 2 and so we are playing at our best heading into the next game. And so that’s really all I wanted them to focus on was just being at their best — teams I’ve been a part of that were good, just keep getting better and keep getting better and I certainly see that to be the case today as we move into next week. Yeah, we’re pissed and upset, and it’s because we thought we’d thrown a great camp to be ready to play, and when it doesn’t go your way, obviously you’re upset.”

On if they had to shift anything offensively to adjust for Seahawks S Jamal Adams: “No, not from the one blitz, obviously, that was one where he came off the edge to get the sack on to Matt. That was a good play by them with zero blitz where they are able to go, but not past that, I thought there was some really physical plays by both sides, by our receivers, so I couldn’t have been more impressed, certainly at the end with Julio and Cal, and I think everyone is seeing the improvement that Calvin has been making. I think that showed up some today, as well.”

On whether he was encouraged by the defensive line getting consistent pressure on Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: “Yeah, because he’s a hard guy to get to, and tad having the first one off on the keeper and Grady having him — another one to knock him out of some potential field goal ranges. I know those guys have been working hard on that space and I would hope to see continued improvement in that. We have work to do but at the end of it. Like I said we’re disappointed that we didn’t play the game we wanted to play today and we’ll give Seattle credit in that space. I would anticipate us coming back and playing like hell again next week.”