What Matt Ryan had to say about the Falcons’ loss

On the opening kickoff plan: “We had initial discussions as a team about what we wanted to do in terms of making our voices heard heading in to the first game. Russ [Russell Wilson] reached out to me I guess about a week and a half before the game and we got in touch the weekend before the game just to get a temperature for what each team was feeling and to kind of let everybody’s voices be heard. I guess both teams came to the collaboration of taking a knee after the first kickoff. I felt good about that. We were excited to try and voice our want for change and to make a difference. It was a good collaboration and I appreciate the candor and discussions that we had back and forth with the Seahawks. I think their team is doing a great job in their community as well. I think we are trying to do a great job with our team.”

On getting the ball to Todd Gurley: “I thought Todd [Gurley] did a great job. We had some really positive runs in the first half and our offensive line did a nice job. We just got stalled out a little bit. We went for it three times on fourth down. That changes the scope of the ball game and we’ve got to find a way to convert in those situations.” | Gurley had a quiet second half