Matt Ryan: ‘I just haven’t played as well as I’d like’

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan had to say after the 20-17 loss Sunday to the Los Angeles Chargers:
ON HIS FIRST INTTERCEPTION: “I think of the three interceptions on the day that is probably the one you can live with. You going to give the guy a chance in the end zone. He’s a great player and makes plays on the ball extremely well. It’s just one of being aggressive.”
ON HIS SECOND INTERCEPTION: “I was a little late and he did a nice job of slow playing it. That was poor on me. I have to get the ball out right away. Give Hayden a chance to keep the chains moving. That was late and a bad decision on my part.”
ON BLIDI WREH-WILSON’S PICK: “Perfect, here we go. Let’s go win this game. Let’s go get a field goal. We’re going to do it. That was our chance to take over the game and win it.”
ON RUNNING THE BALL BEFORE THE THIRD PICK: “Nah, I think I’ve got to be make a better throw, a better decision. I think we were right around plus 40 (actually on the 45), so you like to get inside that 40-yard line to give Koo a great chance to knock it in. That’s on me. I’ve got to make a better throw. Put it high and away on the sideline to give Cal a chance. It was just a poor throw.”
MORE ON THE LAST INTERCEPTION: “Yeah, too much air and not enough pace and too far inside. Not a good combination.”
ANY PRESSURE?: “I don’t think it was the read or pressure. It was just a poor throw.”
GURLEY ON SCREEN PLAY: “It was just a miscommunication there on third-and-1. Those kind of things happen from time to time. It was an inopportune time, but just a missed communication.”
ON TRUST ISSUES WITH THE PASS PROTECTION: “I don’t think so. I think we’ve hung in there. (We’ve) gone against some good pass rushes the handful of weeks. Our guys have battled. New guys in there having to step up and play. I think our guys did a pretty nice job all day of giving us enough time. Regardless, I’ve got to do my part. I have to give guys accurate footballs and make good decisions.”
ON ANY MENTAL OR PHYSICAL FATIGUE?: “My body feels great. I feel like I’m fresh and in a good spot. I just haven’t played as well as I’d like and that sometimes happens. I’m a big believer in process, so you learn from these games where you don’t play your best. You try and not make the same mistakes again and move forward and believe that when you’re in those situations again, you’re going to create a different outcome. I firmly believe that.”
ON CONTINUED RED ZONE WOES: “I think when you turn it over that kind of eliminates your chance of coming away with points. That one was on me, if you’re 2 out of 3 that’s a much different day. I have to do my part. I’ve got to be better with the football.”
ON GRADING HIMSELF: “I mean, like all of us, probably not good enough. In certain situations we’ve done some nice things, in certain situations we haven’t. But I don’t worry about anything than today and today was not good enough on my part.”
ANY THING LEFT IN TANK?: “I’ve got plenty in the tank. I just have to play better. Unfortunately, stuff like this happens sometimes in professional sports and you just have to grind through it. You have to find ways to be better. I’m committed to that and I certainly think I’ll play better next week.”
Falcons’ final three games
Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20
Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27
Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3
