Matt Ryan: ‘I just haven’t played as well as I’d like’

MORE ON THE LAST INTERCEPTION: “Yeah, too much air and not enough pace and too far inside. Not a good combination.”

ANY PRESSURE?: “I don’t think it was the read or pressure. It was just a poor throw.”

GURLEY ON SCREEN PLAY: “It was just a miscommunication there on third-and-1. Those kind of things happen from time to time. It was an inopportune time, but just a missed communication.”

ON TRUST ISSUES WITH THE PASS PROTECTION: “I don’t think so. I think we’ve hung in there. (We’ve) gone against some good pass rushes the handful of weeks. Our guys have battled. New guys in there having to step up and play. I think our guys did a pretty nice job all day of giving us enough time. Regardless, I’ve got to do my part. I have to give guys accurate footballs and make good decisions.”

ON ANY MENTAL OR PHYSICAL FATIGUE?: “My body feels great. I feel like I’m fresh and in a good spot. I just haven’t played as well as I’d like and that sometimes happens. I’m a big believer in process, so you learn from these games where you don’t play your best. You try and not make the same mistakes again and move forward and believe that when you’re in those situations again, you’re going to create a different outcome. I firmly believe that.”

ON CONTINUED RED ZONE WOES: “I think when you turn it over that kind of eliminates your chance of coming away with points. That one was on me, if you’re 2 out of 3 that’s a much different day. I have to do my part. I’ve got to be better with the football.”

ON GRADING HIMSELF: “I mean, like all of us, probably not good enough. In certain situations we’ve done some nice things, in certain situations we haven’t. But I don’t worry about anything than today and today was not good enough on my part.”

ANY THING LEFT IN TANK?: “I’ve got plenty in the tank. I just have to play better. Unfortunately, stuff like this happens sometimes in professional sports and you just have to grind through it. You have to find ways to be better. I’m committed to that and I certainly think I’ll play better next week.”

Falcons’ final three games

Buccaneers at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20

Falcons at Chiefs at 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 27

Falcons at Buccaneers at 1 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 3

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution