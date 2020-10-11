Dan Quinn: ‘No need placing blame anywhere ... in it together’

On whether he anticipates any changes on the staff or a change in the responsibilities of some of the assistants: “No, I don’t. We’re going to collectively get fixed and address what we need to, but, collectively, we’ll all be part of that solution of playing better. Not one person. It’s all three phases, coaches, players, everybody, we’re in the same boat and in it together. All hands on deck to help. No need placing blame anywhere than right at one another to say what could we do better and that’s what we’ll do.”

Explore Dan Quinn plans no changes to staff

On whether he would understand if Falcons Owner & Chairman Arthur Blank decided to go in a different direction: “Honestly, it’s the furthest thing from my mind. It’s his job to evaluate, but for me it’s coaching, and I’ll work as hard as I can to align our team to play like we’re capable of playing.”

On his halftime message and whether he felt the team responded to that message: “I thought so because I thought the two halves have to look different from what the first was to what the second half was. I knew we were going to start with the ball, and let’s make an impact in the game right off the bat. I don’t like 0 for 2 in the red zone. As we’re going down there, we’ve got to get touchdowns. But that’s what I expected to get some points, get stops and get back into the game exactly kind of as we were going. That’s what I said, it has to feel like two different halves, and certainly heading into the last drive, it certainly felt like we were heading in that direction.”

On whether there’s a common theme in allowing explosive plays on defense: “Yeah. Well, you want to go back and look at it all, and so we’ll do that. But elimination of the explosive plays, that’s a big part of it. If you get beat on a man-to-man route or those, those are ones that go along with that territory. But we’ll have to go back and look was there an error of technique or error of a concept that wasn’t played correctly. Those are the things I know we’ll go back and look at.”

On what needs to happen offensively to score more points: “I think number one the explosive plays. That comes off the run game, comes off the play passes. It was certainly good to see Calvin’s involvement in the second half, for sure, but more than anything, just these explosive plays. Those flip the field. Those cause chances to get down in the red zone to get scoring plays. The big plays certainly need to be a bigger part of our game. That’s for sure.”

On whether Carolina switched up their defensive game plan in the first half to get the offense out of rhythm: “I’ll have a better feel as we’re going through it as the one we discussed at the half. But just having four possessions there, we knew coming out we obviously took a knee on the one with not much time left. But more than anything, when we get our chances, we’ve got to go deliver on some of those. I think there was a drive of six, a drive of five. Smaller ones, we have to be able to convert some of these ones to go -- I’m not certain, I think a penalty knocked us out on one that got into some long yardage – but by and large third downs were manageable for us. They weren’t in the long space, so we have to be able to extend some drives.”

On opposing teams targeting CB Isaiah Oliver at critical times and whether he deserves playing time: “We’ll go back and evaluate everything. As we’re going through, was there a technique or was it part of the coverage was he playing off. We’ll go back and have a better assessment of that as we go through tomorrow. I certainly want to go back and look at everything before commenting that.”

On whether the defensive issues were a lack of effort or execution: “It was good to have some of the guys back. So certainly having Ricardo and Keke back, that helped a lot. The execution, the communication was so much better. And we have to continue to build on that. I didn’t feel from an effort standpoint that was lacking, and I didn’t feel that from a toughness standpoint. What I told the team we’ve got to have our mark on the game. That’s the big sack. That’s the big fumble. That’s causing an interception. That’s getting the explosive play on offense. That’s making the big block. Those are the ones I want us to focus on, to continue to focus on, because the effort, that part’s on point, and now we have to be able to go execute your role, your job over and over and over, all of us. Not putting it to the players.”