With own job in jeopardy, Dan Quinn won’t make changes to staff

Throughout the offseason, the Falcons' stance was that the 6-2 finish from last season was indicative of how they would look in 2020. They only replaced two on-field assistants and kept the defensive play-calling structure intact.

Yet throughout this season’s 0-5 start, nothing has gone according to plan. They’ve been blown out by the Seattle Seahawks (Week 1) and Green Bay Packers (Week 4). They lost in excruciating fashion after holding double-digit leads against the Dallas Cowboys (Week 2) and Chicago Bears (Week 3).

Therefore, after Sunday’s game, Quinn was asked if he would make changes to his staff.

“No, I don’t,” Quinn said. “We’re going to collectively get fixed and address what we need to, but, collectively, we’ll all be part of that solution of playing better. Not one person. It’s all three phases, coaches, players, everybody, we’re in the same boat and in it together. All hands on deck to help. No need placing blame anywhere than right at one another to say what could we do better and that’s what we’ll do.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter Falcons coach Dan Quinn was not happy that the offense didn’t score on two red zone trips in the second half. Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Against Carolina, the Falcons’ offense, without receiver Julio Jones available due to a hamstring injury, was unable to move the field with much consistency. After running back Todd Gurley scampered for a 35-yard touchdown on the opening drive, the Falcons either stalled to punt or settled for field goals.

Although Jones wasn’t able to play, the offense still features a slew of first-rounders. The entire offensive line was selected in the first round — Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary were taken by the Falcons, James Carpenter was drafted by the Seahawks and Alex Mack was selected by the Browns. Receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Hayden Hurst, originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens, also were first-round selections.

And then there’s quarterback Matt Ryan, the former 2016 league MVP who was taken third overall by the organization in 2008. Despite what would be seen as riches on the football field, the Falcons — with the continuity the organization lauded throughout the offseason — could only muster 16 points against a Carolina squad that brought in a brand new coaching staff that was unable to work with the roster during the offseason.

Since Week 2, the scoring output, in terms of points scored, has gone from 39 against Dallas, 26 against Chicago, 16 against Green Bay and 16 against Carolina.

“I think No. 1, the explosive plays,” Quinn said. “That comes off the run game, comes off the play passes. It was certainly good to see Calvin’s involvement in the second half, for sure, but more than anything, just these explosive plays. Those flip the field. Those cause chances to get down in the red zone to get scoring plays. The big plays certainly need to be a bigger part of our game. That’s for sure.”

Defensively, the Falcons allowed the Panthers to convert 6-of-12 third-down opportunities and rack up 437 total yards. Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns and saw clean protection throughout the game. The Falcons' defensive front failed to tally a sack.

From the opener through this week, not much has changed with the product on the field. The only difference is a limited number of fans were able to view the team’s performance in person Sunday.

Although Quinn’s players once again stated how much they have his back, that may not be enough to sway the Falcons’ ownership this time around.

“I think the guys on this team and in the locker room are really prideful, so there is no question that everyone is working hard,” Mack said. “There is no doubt that everyone is showing up ready to work. We just need to focus in and make sure that work is productive. Show up tomorrow and put the nose to the grindstone.”