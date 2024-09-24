Breaking: Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
Vote: Will Falcons defeat Saints?

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts pushes away Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts pushes away Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By AJC Sports
49 minutes ago

Now it’s time to get serious.

After a 1-2 start, with two opponents being out of conference, the Falcons begin a stretch of three straight games against NFC South opponents. Who better to start with than the Saints, the biggest division rival.

After hosting the Saints (2-1) on Sunday, the Falcons host the Buccaneers (2-1) on Thursday night (third prime-time game in four weeks) and then travel to the Panthers (1-2) on Oct. 13.

Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?

Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:

Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss

Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win

Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

