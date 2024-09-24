Vote: Will Falcons defeat Saints?

Now it’s time to get serious.
After a 1-2 start, with two opponents being out of conference, the Falcons begin a stretch of three straight games against NFC South opponents. Who better to start with than the Saints, the biggest division rival.
After hosting the Saints (2-1) on Sunday, the Falcons host the Buccaneers (2-1) on Thursday night (third prime-time game in four weeks) and then travel to the Panthers (1-2) on Oct. 13.
Let us know what you think. How will the Falcons fare this week?
Here are the results so far this season so you can keep track of how you’ve done based on the results:
Loss to Steelers, 18-10 - 20% voted for close loss
Win over Eagles, 22-21 - 17% voted for close win
Loss to Chiefs, 22-17 - 33% voted for close loss
