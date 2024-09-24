Vote: Will Falcons defeat Saints?

Now it’s time to get serious.

After a 1-2 start, with two opponents being out of conference, the Falcons begin a stretch of three straight games against NFC South opponents. Who better to start with than the Saints, the biggest division rival.

After hosting the Saints (2-1) on Sunday, the Falcons host the Buccaneers (2-1) on Thursday night (third prime-time game in four weeks) and then travel to the Panthers (1-2) on Oct. 13.