Vikings rally behind Sam Darnold to pummel Falcons, 42-21

The Falcons couldn’t over 12 penalties for 127 yards and three turnovers against one of the elite teams in the NFC.

Now, Cousins, who the Falcons signed to a four-year, $180 million contract, has not thrown a touchdown pass in four games and has had eight interceptions over that stretch. He leads the league with 15.

Darnold completed 22 of 28 passes for 347 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a passer rating of 157.9.

Cousins was 23 of 37 for 344 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 70.1.

The Falcons were hanging tough as the score was tied 21-21 going into the fourth quarter. But after Darnold tossed his fourth touchdown pass, Falcons kickoff returner Avery Williams fumbled and the Vikings’ C.J. Ham recovered at the 32.

Darnold tossed his fifth touchdown pass, a 6-yarder to wide receiver Jordan Addison with 8:23 to play to make it 35-21.

The Falcons were in scramble mode down two scores and Cousins tossed his second interception to Byron Murphy Jr. as he overthrew tight end Kyle Pitts with 6:26 to play.

The locals starting blasting Prince’s “1999″ because the game was essentially over and it was time to party.

The Falcons jumped out to a fast start, but then old problems – an interception, near interceptions and penalties -- started to pop up as the Vikings built a 14-10 halftime lead.

The Falcons came out strong. On the fourth play of the game, Cousins connected with Mooney for 28 yards and two plays later tossed a 16-yard pass to Drake London to move down to the Vikings’ 17-yard line.

Four plays later, the Falcons converted on a fourth down-and-1. On first down-and-goal from the 6, Tyler Allgeier slammed into the end zone following a lane created by blocks from right guard Chris Lindstrom and tight end Charlie Woerner.

The defense, with back-to-back sacks from Eddie Goldman and Arnold Ebiketie, stopped the Vikings’ opening drive.

The offense went back on the move, but the drive stalled when they failed to convert a fourth down-and-5 from the Vikings’ 36.

The Vikings toss a swing pass out to running back Aaron Jones that picked up 15 yards and then tossed a 49-yard bomb to Jordan Addison for a touchdown.

Cousins tossed his 14th interception of the season on the Falcons’ next possession. Linebacker Joshua Metellus was in the passing lane.

The Falcons’ defense forced a three-and-out, but the offense stalled behind two penalties.

The Vikings capitalized on a 47-yard defensive pass interference call on Mike Hughes and a special team’s penalty on a field goal attempt by Kentavious Street. The latter penalty took points off the board and kept the drive alive. Darnold tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson to make it 14-10 with 1:56 left in the second quarter.

The Falcons overcame two holding penalties as they drove down to the Vikings’ 2-yard line. Mooney had a 49-yard reception on the drive, but when the Falcons couldn’t punch it in, they settled for a 20-yard field goal from kicker Younghoe Koo.

The Vikings had the ball to start the third quarter, but kicker Will Reichard’s 47-yard field goal attempt hit the left upright and was no good.

The Falcons with the help of a contested catch by London, moved to the Vikings’ 13, but a holding penalty center Drew Dalman set them back to the 21. After Cousins’ screen pass intended for McCloud was nearly intercepted by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, the Falcons just ran the ball and settled for a 29-yard field goal to make it 14-13.

The Falcons’ defense made another blunder on third down-and-8 from Minnesota’s 48. Darnold was under pressure, scrambled free and found Jefferson for a touchdown. The extra point made it 21-13 with 3:25 left in the third quarter.

The Falcons started with a 25-yard by Allgeier. It finished with a 13-yard touchdown run by Robinson with :39 second left in the quarter. Robinson scored on the two-point conversion to make it 21-21.

The Falcons are set to play at the Raiders on Monday Night Football at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 in Las Vegas. Former quarterback Desmond Ridder finished the Raiders’ game against the Bucs after Aidan O’Connell suffered a knee injury.