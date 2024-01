Raheem Morris was offered and accepted the Falcons head coaching position on Thursday.

It’s the second go-around with the Falcons for Morris, who served as an assistant coach under Dan Quinn and was interim head coach after he was fired. This time, Morris is in charge full-time.

The Falcons interviewed 14 candidates for the position, including some big names in Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh. They decided on Morris.