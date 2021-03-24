Vols’ Trey Smith could solve Falcons’ issues at left guard

Smith, 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, played mostly left guard for the Volunteers.

The Falcons have released two of the three players who started at left guard last season. James Carpenter was the preferred starter. Carpenter’s replacement was Justin McCray and he was not re-signed. The Falcons tried to spot play Matt Hennessy at left guard last season as rookie and even used tackle Matt Gono at left guard against Kansas City.

Hennessy will likely take over for center Alex Mack leaving an open competition at left guard.

Smith, of Jackson, Tenn., was one of the top 10 players in the nation coming out of high school. He was second-team All-SEC as a freshmen, freshman All-American, and SEC all-freshman in his first season. He started 12 games (eight at right guard, four at left tackle).

He was a dominating blocker at times over his career. He played 664 snaps and gave up just one sack last season

But there is the matter of the blood clots.

“The main thing is once the teams do their due diligence and talk to my doctor and my specialists that I went across the country to go see, they can sort of see the plan that we have set,” Smith said. “I have a lot more confidence in it as a well. It’s something that we haven’t been completely open about in the past due to my own privacy.”

But for NFL teams willing to possibly spend millions, Smith is now an open book.

“I think at the end of the day, it’s a plan that will not only sustain itself in the NFL, but have a lot of success as well,” Smith said.

Players have medical issues annually entering the draft. Smith would have been checked out by NFL doctors at the scouting combine.

“Hopefully, it will be a way to pioneer ground for the people with my same issues, that have blood clotting issues and things of that nature,” Smith said. “Then you look at people like (Patriots center) David Andrews and (NFL tackle) Russell Okung, they’ve been playing and have had very similar issues that I’ve had. We’re talking about very high level offensive linemen as well.”

Smith doesn’t mind explaining his plight on the zoom calls with teams.

“It’s more so just telling people what my situation is, how we solved the issue and what it is going forward,” Smith said. “I have no problems with explaining it. I can explain it a million times if I have to, it’s something unique. It’s something that’s different.”

Smith is projected to go in the late first round or the early second round. The Falcons currently holed the 35th overall pick in the draft, which is the third pick of the second round. Smith would solve the left tackle problem.

“I want to play football at a high level,” Smith said. “I want to go to the NFL, so I have no issue whatsoever helping people understand what I went through and making them comfortable as well.”

Smith said teams have asked him to show some discretion and not named who he has interviewed with. Since the Senior Bowl, he’s been working on his body, balance, control and making sure that he’s not overly aggressive.

“There have been a lot of teams talking about multiple positions and whether if I like playing on the left or the right side,” Smith said. “Tackle or guard. Quite frankly, I can pretty much play either.”

Smith spent most of pre-draft time working out at Michael Johnson Performance in Dallas.

“For me, I’m a tone setter,” Smith said. “I’m not taking (stuff) from anybody. At the end of the day, you’re not going to have one issue from me off the field. I’m going to do whatever I need to do.”

Smith has sensed that things will all work out.

“As a kid, all I dreamed about was playing football in the NFL,” Smith said. “It’s going to be my Job. I’m going to take it seriously.”

