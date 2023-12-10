Updated Falcons’ depth chart for Bucs’ game

After center Drew Dalman and cornerback Jeff Okudah were declared inactive, here’s the updated Falcons’ depth chart before they play the defending NFC South champion Bucs (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In addition to Dalman and Okudah, the Falcons will be with starters in right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee), linebacker Nate Landman (left knee) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle).
Cornerback A.J. Terrell cleared concussion protocol on Saturday and is slated to start.
Here’s the depth chart for the Bucs’ game:
OFFENSE
WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews
LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn
C Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton
RT Storm Norton, Tyler Vrable
TE Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt
WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson
FB Keith Smith (Team list him as Pitts backup, but he lines up at fullback in games)
RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier
Joker Cordarrelle Patterson
QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
DL Kentavious Street, Albert Huggins
DL Ta’Quon Graham, Travis Bell
DE Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison,
OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Andre Smith Jr., Milo Eifler
OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy
S Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford, Mike Hughes Clark Phillips III
CB Clark Phillips III or Mike Hughes, Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Dee Alford, Scotty Miller, Mike Hughes, Bijan Robinson
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes
