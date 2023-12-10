Updated Falcons’ depth chart for Bucs’ game

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) reacts after a play during the first half against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Miguel Martinz/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
16 minutes ago

After center Drew Dalman and cornerback Jeff Okudah were declared inactive, here’s the updated Falcons’ depth chart before they play the defending NFC South champion Bucs (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In addition to Dalman and Okudah, the Falcons will be with starters in right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee), linebacker Nate Landman (left knee) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle).

Cornerback A.J. Terrell cleared concussion protocol on Saturday and is slated to start.

Here’s the depth chart for the Bucs’ game:

OFFENSE

WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge

TE Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick

LT Jake Matthews

LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn

C Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT Storm Norton, Tyler Vrable

TE Jonnu Smith, MyCole Pruitt

WR Drake London, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson

FB Keith Smith (Team list him as Pitts backup, but he lines up at fullback in games)

RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier

Joker Cordarrelle Patterson

QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

DL Kentavious Street, Albert Huggins

DL Ta’Quon Graham, Travis Bell

DE Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison,

OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter

ILB Kaden Elliss

ILB Andre Smith Jr., Milo Eifler

OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes

S Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy

S Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams

NB Dee Alford, Mike Hughes Clark Phillips III

CB Clark Phillips III or Mike Hughes, Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Dee Alford, Scotty Miller, Mike Hughes, Bijan Robinson

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes

