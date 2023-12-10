Updated Falcons’ depth chart for Bucs’ game

After center Drew Dalman and cornerback Jeff Okudah were declared inactive, here’s the updated Falcons’ depth chart before they play the defending NFC South champion Bucs (5-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In addition to Dalman and Okudah, the Falcons will be with starters in right tackle Kaleb McGary (right knee), linebacker Nate Landman (left knee) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (ankle).

Cornerback A.J. Terrell cleared concussion protocol on Saturday and is slated to start.