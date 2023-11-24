The return of quarterback Desmond Ridder is X-factor for Falcons vs. Saints

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Playing free and with passion is Ridder’s aim.

“Just letting that show,” Ridder said.

The Falcons’ offense has struggled to launch its passing attack this season. They will need to lean on the NFL’s seventh-ranked rushing attack in Ridder’s return.

“The way you look it is that every opportunity, no matter if you’re in Year 15, Year 2, Year 5, that’s the challenge of the NFL,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “They’re all enormous games, and we’re just thankful we’ve got this opportunity with a lot on the line.”

Ridder made his NFL debut against the Saints last season after the bye week. The Falcons had four games to play and wanted to see if Ridder was ready after they benched Marcus Mariota.

The Falcons know this is a critical matchup against the Saints.

“I think that should be your mindset every week,” Smith said. “We know that’s not reality sometimes. Sometimes, I think whether you win the last two games or you feel better about where you’re at at the bye, the goal is not then to get complacent because this push coming up. Thankfully we have a big opportunity.”

The Falcons are trying to stop a three-game losing streak.

“This is what it’s about,” Smith said. “We’re thankful to have this opportunity. It’s an enormous game coming up. Get the Saints at home. We’ve got everything on the line and everything to play for.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles