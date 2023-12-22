The Falcons’ offense is looking for consistency

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews is one of the team’s captains.

He has a unique view from his spot about how the offense can get moving down the stretch behind quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

The unit, which ranks 19th overall in total yards and tied for 27th in scoring, will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (6-8) face the Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We are trying to win,” Matthews said. “We’re going out there like it’s a playoff game that we have to win.”

The Falcons have moved the ball all season, and their rushing attack ranks ninth in the league.

“Just finished drives,” Matthews said. “We had opportunities last week where we needed to score more points. When we get down there, we have to just score and win the game.”

The Falcons have been sporadic on offense.

“It’s frustrating because it’s been very close,” Matthews said. “In this game, it doesn’t matter. You still lost. It makes you wonder if things went a different way, here are there. Then we’re in a different spot.”

There’s no easy solution.

“You just have to be a pro and keep working,” Matthews said. “Come in here and find a way to win.”

Heinicke noted that the offense has not put together a full game all season.

“Just take advantage of what we can take and what’s given to us, without trying to do too much and digging ourselves in a hole,” Matthews said. “That’s everybody. Missed block here. Missed assignment. One little thing gets us into a second-, third-and-long, stuff like that.

“If we just play that consistent, steady football and we’ll chip away. When we get down in the red zone. We score. We get points. We take advantage and get points. The next thing you know the game doesn’t look that different and we’re winning by a couple of scores.”

