The Bow Tie Chronicles: Penei Sewell could help fix the Falcons’ O-line

In the 257th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DorlandoAJC) discusses why Oregon tackle Penei Sewell is the best player available for the Falcons with the fourth overall pick in the coming NFL draft. We also have audio from Sewell and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts from their post-Pro Day Zoom calls. Each player acknowledged that they’ve been in contact with the Falcons.