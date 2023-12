In the 441st episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses how the Falcons plan to rebound from their horrible lost the lowly Carolina Panthers when they face the Indianapolis Colts, who have won five of the last six games. Falcons coach Arthur Smith, defensive end Zach Harrison and linebacker Nate Landman dropped by to help with the state of the team and to preview the Colts.