The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons to face Ravens in chilly Baltimore

In the 377th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens with coach Arthur Smith, quarterback Desmond Ridder, linebackers coach Frank Bush, outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and running back Tyler Allgeier. The Ravens feature several players with local ties including linebacker Roquan Smith, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, running back Kenyan Drake and defensive end Justin Houston, who has nine sacks.
