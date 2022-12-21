ajc logo
X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons to face Ravens in chilly Baltimore

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
59 minutes ago

In the 377th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discusses the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens with coach Arthur Smith, quarterback Desmond Ridder, linebackers coach Frank Bush, outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie and running back Tyler Allgeier. The Ravens feature several players with local ties including linebacker Roquan Smith, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, running back Kenyan Drake and defensive end Justin Houston, who has nine sacks.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia feels snubbed (again) by Joe Moore Trophy6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson posts goodbye message to Atlanta fans
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Josh Pastner’s forever young Georgia Tech team may be bad again
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia basketball eager to build on recent success
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia basketball eager to build on recent success
10h ago

Credit: Photo provided

Countdown to Peach Bowl: Giant panda picks the winner
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Falcons injury report: Chuma Edoga was limited at practice
12h ago
With or without Lamar Jackson, Ravens still a major challenge for the Falcons
13h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Ravens
14h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top