In the 448th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Ben Volin, senior NFL writer at The Boston Globe, discuss Bill Belichick and if Atlanta is a good landing spot for the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach.

Volin reported Belichick could land in Atlanta back in November. We also look at the other nine candidates that have been linked to the opening to replace Arthur Smith as Falcons head coach.