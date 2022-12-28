The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons, Cardinals trying to finish strong

In the 379th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses how the Falcons will approach the final two games of the season after being eliminated from the playoffs. We hear from Falcons coach Arthur Smith and tight end John FitzPatrick and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt is set to play Sunday, while quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and safety Budda Baker (shoulder) will not play.
