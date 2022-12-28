ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons, Cardinals trying to finish strong

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

In the 379th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter discusses how the Falcons will approach the final two games of the season after being eliminated from the playoffs. We hear from Falcons coach Arthur Smith and tight end John FitzPatrick and Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt is set to play Sunday, while quarterback Kyler Murray (knee) and safety Budda Baker (shoulder) will not play.

