The Bow Tie Chronicles: One-on-one with Arthur Smith

In the 252nd episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) has a one-on-one exclusive interview with Falcons coach Arthur Smith. He gives us an update on how the offseason has flowed, with free agency up next for the team. He discusses having only 39 players on the roster, his plan to fill out the roster, run the ball, get ready for the draft and another fluid offseason. Also, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper discusses the Zach Wilson vs. Justin Fields rankings and how it’s not the same as Mitchell Trubisky vs. Deshaun Watson in 2017.