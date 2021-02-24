What coach Arthur Smith had to say about the Falcons

On defensive coordinator Dean Pees: “Dean’s body of work kind of speaks for itself. But is Dean is also somebody that is not set in his ways. Dean is very flexible. He’s adaptable. I feel really good about the entire staff, but on the defensive side we got some really good experience over there. Combining that with some young guys, it’s a good mix. Dean and I have a shared vision. We’ll play to our strengths. We’ll be multiple. It was really beneficial for me, being a first time head coach and I’m still going to call the plays, is that you have somebody with that kind of experience that you can lean on especially on that side of the ball.”

On his philosophy on how a team should be built: “Obviously, you love to have depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage. I think that helps. If there is one thing that is 100% in the NFL, you’re going to have injuries. It’s hard. It’s hard when you lose (guys) up front. If you don’t have enough guys that can affect the quarterback. Obviously, we all saw the Super Bowl and we saw Tampa was able to get after Mahomes. That helps. But again, year-to-year, it changes. You strengths may be at the skill positions. That’s what I mean playing to your strengths. Certain years we may have a lot of depth at tight end. You have to find ways to ….there may be certain games in the season….you back to that COVID-19 game we had on Tuesday night and we only had four wide receivers up. So, you’re going to lean heavier on the tight ends or maybe you have multiple running back spots….you always love to have depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage in a perfect world. It doesn’t always happen that way, but it definitely helps.”

On if his philosophy matches with Fontenot’s: “It’s year to year that you build. I know there are narratives you want to get out there and people want to frame something, this is (rebuilding). The challenge is, and that’s why I love it, every year things change. You never just run it back. It’s a constant team building. I’ve really enjoyed just working with Terry. We have our beliefs. But I also like to think that we are also really good listeners. We’ve hired really good staff. When you hire really good people, you let them do their jobs. We listen. We facilitate. The thing about what Terry said, the things you are doing Year One, you have to have as strong staff because we get pulled out of things. It’s very exciting. It’s been fun so far.”

On DT Marlon Davidson and C Matt Hennessy: “Both of those will be given a clean slate. They were rookies. I think it was a really challenging year for a lot of rookies. That class, it was probably hardest for them when you look around the league. Obviously, some teams had more success than other, it’s so early to give you stamp on what this guy is going to be in Year One as a rookie. Some of these guys improve.

We are certainly are excited about working with them. I think they both will have the opportunity like everybody else, they’ll have a clean slate and to come earn a job. Certainly, rookie year doesn’t make or break a career.”

On quarterbacks coach Charles London and making sure there are more minorities are in the pipeline to become head coaches: “Charles and I shared an office together in 2011 in Tennessee. It’s kind of like living in the dorm with somebody and you really get to know somebody. In coaching, you don’t really know somebody. You work with them, but when you share an office you feel like you really get to know him. Charles is a phenomenal coach. I think the biggest requirement for being a good coach is being a teacher. Charles is a heck of a teacher. I think looking at Charles in that role, it’s role where Charles wanted to expand and grow. That’s stifled a lot of growth around and I’m sensitive to it. Mike Vrabel game me a shot coming from the tight end. There had been precedent and guys have become coordinators, but there are a lot of people that think you only have to come through the quarterbacks room. I had never coached a quarterback and I was in the quarterback room as a coordinator. Same thing with Charles. Charles wants to grow. He’s a great team and he will. He’ll do a great job. There is a lot of experience on this staff. Certainly, the same thing working with Ryan Tannehill, you work with a veteran quarterback and you get Matt Ryan, you work with a veteran quarterback and you kind of feed off each other. When you are coming from the running back room, I think there are a lot of misconceptions. You are heavily involved in the protections. It carries over right to the quarterback room. That’s critical on third down. Blitz pick-up. You’ve involved in the run scheme obviously with the tracks and the ball handling. I’m real excited that Charles is a part of our staff. It’s a huge a help. You want to expand people. You never want to stifle people’s growth. I think the more you…you have to give somebody a shot. It’s a perfect situation for Charles and I couldn’t be more excited that he’s here with us.”

On if he wants a veteran backup quarterback behind Matt Ryan: “I think it goes back to Terry. There are just so many things at play. If this happens, we can add this guy here. As you go into the draft, you are looking to add everywhere. Obviously, we won’t in with just one quarterback into training camp. We’ll have multiple spots there…..We’ll look for help anywhere and we’ll look to add. A lot that played into the salary cap. Who’s available? Who you can sign? Who you can draft. It’s all in.”

After Tennessee’s situation with Isaiah Wilson last season, how many people do you want evaluating players on these virtual meetings: “I think you learn from every experience. Just because that happened, there are so many factors and variables. Whether if we were in (virtual) area or normal, there are things you can’t control. We are never going to be perfect and I don’t think anybody is. I’m not going to have the perfect play-call every time. Terry is not going to have the perfect draft pick. Certainly, you try to minimize risks in certain areas, but there are lessons learned in everything we do. In terms of how we adapted our teaching methods. You adopt to how you interview. That certainly helped me when we were interviewing coaches. But you learn from everything. There are always exceptions. I don’t really want to comment on something going on in Tennessee.”

How do you approach getting ready for OTA or minicamps: “You just have to have contingency plans. So, here’s the calendar if we have a perfect situation if we have the normal offseason. If we don’t, he’s Plan B and here is Plan C. That was the best lesson…everybody says that and then you actually had to apply that to last year. We felt we did for the most part in Nashville. We’ll do the same thing here. That’s the only way I know how to do it.”

On the parallels from the 2011 lockout year to the current offseason: “There were a lot of things we learned from that year. The lockout year was very interesting. We were a new staff that year. It was a top heavy quarterback draft at the time. You had Cam Newton, Blaine Gabbert, Jake Locker and Chris Ponder. I think all went within the top 15, give or take if I remember correctly. There is a lot of parallels. You have to do your due diligence. You can look back from year to year, it’s the hardest position I think in professional sports to play at a high level for a long time. That’s why you are seeing (the quarterback movement) right now. Just look at the last 10 years of the first-round quarterbacks. It’s not easy. There are a lot of things that factor into it. Yeah, that was a unique year. Lessons learned there. I think we ended up going 9-7. We actually came up here to Atlanta and lost in a relatively close game at the end. I think we came back, but yeah there was a lot of lessons applied about when you have to install things and (with the) evaluations.”

