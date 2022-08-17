ajc logo
The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons and Jets square off

Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (92) locks up with Jets tackle George Fant last season in London. The Falcons won 27-20. (Steve Luciano/AP)

Falcons linebacker Adetokunbo Ogundeji (92) locks up with Jets tackle George Fant last season in London. The Falcons won 27-20. (Steve Luciano/AP)

Atlanta Falcons
In the 344th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter and special guest Will McFadden take a look at the upcoming joint practices and exhibition game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets.

With a dazzling rookie draft class, the Jets have some shiny new players. However, the Jets will be without quarterback Zach Wilson (knee surgery). The Jets’ stout defensive front should provide the Falcons’ offensive line with a good test in practice and in the game.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

