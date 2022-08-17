The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons and Jets square off

In the 344th episode of The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter and special guest Will McFadden take a look at the upcoming joint practices and exhibition game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets.
With a dazzling rookie draft class, the Jets have some shiny new players. However, the Jets will be without quarterback Zach Wilson (knee surgery). The Jets’ stout defensive front should provide the Falcons’ offensive line with a good test in practice and in the game.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest