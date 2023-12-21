Taylor Heinicke plans to have fun as Falcons’ starting quarterback

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

With the Falcons’ playoffs aspirations on the line, Heinicke will try to fix the sporadic offense.

“It’s something that we’ve been striving for all year,” Heinicke said. “No turnovers and when we hit the red zone, score. We have yet to put four quarters together where it is very clean.”

The offensive issues were not solely on Ridder.

“Everyone has taken their turns, whether it is the offensive line, receivers or quarterbacks,” Heinicke said. “So, I think at the end of the day, (Smith) wants us to go out there and play with some passion. Obviously, play clean and smart, but go out there and fly around and have some fun. That’s when you play at your best.”

Heinicke took over for Ridder in the eighth game of the season against the Titans. He led a rally, but the leaky defense couldn’t stop rookie quarterback Will Levis in his NFL debut.

Heinicke started against the Vikings and Cardinals, and the defense gave up late scores that led to defeats. The offense didn’t exactly fire on all cylinders in those games, either.

Heinicke took away some lessons from those two games.

“I think it’s more of the same throughout the whole year,” Heinicke said. “Obviously, Minnesota it’s scoring touchdowns in the red zone and the turnovers.

“Then, Arizona, when we got down there, we scored, and we really didn’t have any turnovers, but we just stalled out there in the middle of the game. We just want to put four quarters together and have a really clean game.”

Heinicke, who wasn’t drafted after a prolific passing career at Old Dominion, has climbed up the ragged side of the NFL mountain. He started a playoff game in 2020 and passed for 306 yards in a 31-23 loss to Tampa Bay.

He bounced around the league with stops in Minnesota, Houston and Carolina before catching on for three seasons in Washington.

Heinicke knows this season has been tough on Ridder, who’s in his second season in the NFL after he was drafted in the third round (74th overall) in 2022.

“Him being that young and going through this type of year, it would be tough,” Heinicke said. “My second year in the league it would mess with me a little bit. Just making sure that I’m there for him. He’s handled it really great.”

Ridder may get another chance to smooth out the rough patches in his game.

“He’s played a lot of good football out there,” Heinicke said. “Unfortunately, some of the hiccups he’s had out there have come in some very crucial situations. That comes with young quarterbacks. I can’t really relate to playing that young. I was kind of fortunate enough to kind of being like a (college) redshirt for five, six years. Which I think (was) huge for me.”

But for now, Heinicke is ready to take back over.

“I’ve watched a lot of football,” Heinicke said. “I’ve backed up a lot of quarterbacks. I can tell him like in these situations, this needs to be like your top priority. That’s kind of what I can help him with. I can’t relate to him playing so early.”

Heinicke is not looking at this opportunity as a long-term solution or big career opportunity.

“When I thought about that in the past, I think it hindered how I played,” Heinicke said. “Trying to make some big plays and forced some balls in there. Again, you go out there, take it a play at a time. If your sole goal is to win and you win, that’s going to take care of everything else. My biggest thing this week is to play clean football, let’s go get a win and move on to next week.”

Ridder is trying to embrace the backup role. He served at Marcus Mariota’s backup for 13 games last season.

“I’m just handling it as I would any other situation,” Ridder said. “Being a pro about it. Now, I’m helping Taylor, trying to help this team any way possible.”

Ridder took the news hard.

“In this situation, it’s obviously tough,” Ridder said. “You are losing. ... I’m not going to say you’re losing the job of your life as a starter, but I’m still living the dream. I’m still doing what millions of kids grow up and want to do.

“Everyone wants to play in the NFL, whether you’re starting or being on a team. Everyone wants to be at the highest level. I’m just blessed and thankful that I’m still here.”

Ridder was demoted to the No. 2 slot, and if something happens to Heinicke, he’ll be back in the lineup.

“The journey is not over for Desmond,” Smith said. “Look at the history of this year, play at quarterbacks, where we are right now as a team, we feel like we need … we feel like Taylor gives us the best chance right now.”

The Falcons have been pleased with Ridder’s attitude.

“This business, coaching and playing, is about how you respond,” Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. “There are going to be things that (happen) to you, some by your own doing, some not. The reality is that you’re going to be faced with something. Your response, ultimately, in my position or any position, that’s fortunate to be in this league, that’s how you ultimately want to be judged and you want to grow from it.”

If Heinicke can get hot, perhaps the Falcons can get on a roll.

“Those are the decisions that you make,” Smith said. “Des has done a lot of good things. Again, it’s not all on him. Part of the responsibility of that position is to do what’s best for this team … to make sure we are taking care of the football. You are not putting things at risk. That’s part of the description at quarterback.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles