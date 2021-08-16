For Dante Fowler, taking a pay cut was a ‘tough decision’

“The decision was basically me understanding what happened last year and stuff like that,” Fowler said. “Showing that I’m willing and that I want to be here for a good amount of time. I felt like under the circumstances that we were in, I could do my part to help the team get better in any type of way. That’s the reason why I did it.”

Fowler missed the start of training camp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’s been working his way up to full practices.

“Since Dante has been back out there, he’s continuing to work,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s done a nice job getting here and learning, trying to earn a role. Learning what to do. I’m pleased with Dante so far and what he’s shown on the field.”

Last season was a wash for Fowler.

He suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second game against Dallas and tried to play through the injury. Things just got worse and he admitted that he probably should have gone on injured reserve.

“It was just one of those things,” Fowler said. “I was hurt. (Dan Quinn) that was my guy. I felt it was only right to play for him. (There) were times where I probably should have went to IR, but I didn’t.”

Fowler played in 14 games and made 13 starts. He finished with 23 tackles, four tackles for losses, three sacks and eight quarterback hits. He played 601 defensive snaps (56%) last season.

In addition to the high-ankle sprain, on Oct. 29 against Carolina, Fowler suffered a hamstring strain, perhaps compensating for the ankle.

Later, Fowler went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Nov. 14. His missed the 24-9 loss to the Saints on Nov. 22 before he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Nov. 25.

Ready to move on, Fowler was held out of the exhibition opener.

“I’m healthy,” Fowler said. “I’m ready to go.”

He’s been working at outside linebacker in the new 3-4 scheme.

“I think I fit excellent in this defense,” Fowler said. “It’s kind of similar to Wade Phillips, it allows players to be in very good positions to make plays.”

Caption Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) gets up after a tackle during the second half against the Lions, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Atlanta. Detroit won 23-22. (Danny Karnik/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Fowler, who drafted third overall by Jacksonville in 2015, played for the Rams when Phillips was their defensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019. In 2019, he had a career-high 11.5 sacks.

“Yes, I have something to prove regardless,” Fowler said. “I was hurt last year. It is what it is. I’m willing and I’m ready to make a statement to you guys that last year was last year and we’ll put that behind us.”

Fowler spent the offseason working out in Miami with NFL trainer Pete Bommarito, who also used to workout former Falcons’ pass rusher John Abraham.

“Out there in the hot sun,” Fowler said. “No shade. He’s one of the best strength coaches in the United States when it comes to that stuff. I really take my hat off to Pete.”

Fowler said he was working on his explosiveness and strength.

“I didn’t feel like I was as explosive as I was in the past years and last year,” Fowler season. “I was building the little small things up so that I won’t be having lingering injuries any more.”

At first, Fowler wasn’t pleased with being eased into practice.

“That’s just the type of player that I am,” Fowler said. “I’ve been out for a week, so I was ready to get into the action to show them what I was about, but when it comes to taking care of their players, I’m not going to question them on that.

“I feel like at this point, if I get a couple of reps off or something like that, after doing a good rep, that’s very much needed. I appreciate them for that.”

