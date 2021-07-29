ajc logo
Dante Fowler, Lee Smith on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) takes up his position during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/AP)
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) takes up his position during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list by the NFL on Wednesday, according to the league’s transactions list.

Fowler reported for camp in Flowery Branch during the player check-in period on Tuesday.

Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler arrives in a Bentley for player check in at training camp on report day Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the team practice facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Falcons linebacker Dante Fowler arrives in a Bentley for player check in at training camp on report day Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the team practice facility in Flowery Branch. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

The Falcons are set to hit the field for their first practice of training camp on Thursday morning.

Fowler, who’s coming off a down season, signed an incentive laden deal that is tied to his sack totals. He could miss a couple of weeks of training camp.

Lee Smith, a veteran blocking tight end acquired via trade with Buffalo over the offseason, also was reported on the COVID-19 list

In addition to being without Fowler and Smith, the Falcons placed right tackle Kaleb McGary, backup tackle Matt Gono and reserve defensive tackle Deadrin Senat on the physically-unable-to-perform list Wednesday.

All three missed time over the offseason with undisclosed injuries. Gono reported for player check-in Tuesday while wearing a neck brace.

Unlike in-season PUP designations that require players to miss a set amount of time before returning to the roster, players placed on the PUP list during training camp can be activated at any time.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

