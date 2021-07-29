Dante Fowler, Lee Smith on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Lee Smith, a veteran blocking tight end acquired via trade with Buffalo over the offseason, also was reported on the COVID-19 list

In addition to being without Fowler and Smith, the Falcons placed right tackle Kaleb McGary, backup tackle Matt Gono and reserve defensive tackle Deadrin Senat on the physically-unable-to-perform list Wednesday.

All three missed time over the offseason with undisclosed injuries. Gono reported for player check-in Tuesday while wearing a neck brace.

Unlike in-season PUP designations that require players to miss a set amount of time before returning to the roster, players placed on the PUP list during training camp can be activated at any time.

