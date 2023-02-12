Super Bowl 57 inactives: Chiefs vs. Eagles

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Eagles running back Trey Sermon and Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring, both of whom played high school football in the state of Georgia, were designated as inactive players before Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.
Sermon prepped at Sprayberry High in Marietta and Herring, who played in seven games this season, played at Mary Persons High and the University of Georgia.
Here’s the full list of inactive players:
Philadelphia: Sermon, punter Brett Kern, quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josiah Scott, safety Anthony Harris, linebacker Kyron Johnson and wide receiver Greg Ward.
Kansas City: Herring, quarterback Shane Buechele, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh, center Austin Reiter, tackle Darian Kinnard and tight end Blake Bell.
