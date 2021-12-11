Stat corner: The Falcons’ newfound rushing attack

The Falcons rushed for 149 yards against Jacksonville and followed that with 121 yards against a stout Tampa Bay front. The Falcons amassed 101 yards rushing in the first half against the Bucs, but that was still a breakthrough. They could muster only 20 yards on 10 carries in the second half against the NFL’s No. 1-ranked rush defense, which was giving up only 81 yards per game.

“We’ve made strides the last couple of weeks, and hopefully that’s something we can continue to hang our hat on,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “It helps, it does. You mentioned trying to slow down pass rushers and trying to do different things to keep them off-balance when you can get the run going, it definitely helps.”