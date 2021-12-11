Stat corner: The Falcons’ newfound rushing attack

FLOWERY BRANCH -- By moving more carries to Cordarrelle Patterson and with improved blocking, the Falcons have rushed for more than 100 yards in two consecutive games for the first time in Arthur Smith’s first season.
The Falcons rushed for 149 yards against Jacksonville and followed that with 121 yards against a stout Tampa Bay front. The Falcons amassed 101 yards rushing in the first half against the Bucs, but that was still a breakthrough. They could muster only 20 yards on 10 carries in the second half against the NFL’s No. 1-ranked rush defense, which was giving up only 81 yards per game.
“We’ve made strides the last couple of weeks, and hopefully that’s something we can continue to hang our hat on,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said. “It helps, it does. You mentioned trying to slow down pass rushers and trying to do different things to keep them off-balance when you can get the run going, it definitely helps.”
Running Mike Davis, who’d never been a full-time starter, had been getting the bulk the carries.
Patterson received 16 carries and rushed for 108 yards against Jacksonville. Davis had five carries for 16 yards. Patterson received 13 carries for 78 yards and Davis rushed four times for 32 yards and a nice 17-yard touchdown run against the Bucs.
On the season, Davis has rushed 100 times for 338 yards (3.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Patterson, a former wide receiver, has rushed 106 times for 489 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and four touchdowns.
“We’re going to keep trying to improve there, keep trying to do better,” Ryan said. “And I think we’ve set a standard for ourselves the last couple of weeks of what we’re capable of.”
Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo
Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores
Bye Week
Final five games
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2
New Orleans Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9
