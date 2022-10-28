ajc logo
Stat corner: A look at Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Carolina quarterback P.J. Walker is completing 70.5% of his passes (31 of 44) this season and has thrown for 297 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Walker completed 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers’ 21-3 upset of the Bucs on Sunday. He finished with a passer rating of 126.5.

The Falcons are preparing for Walker to continue at quarterback for the Panthers.

“He is a very tough-minded player,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “It seems like he’s got pretty good pocket presence. You can see why guys are confident when he’s in there.”

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold (ankle) likely won’t face the Falcons.

“I like the way he plays,” Smith said of Walker. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He’s not afraid to push the ball down the field. He can play in the pocket. You can see the belief they have in him.”

Walker played at Temple from 2013-16. He wasn’t drafted and was on the Colts’ practice squad from 2017-19.

He went on to play five games for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL before the league folded.

Falcons safety Dean Marlowe is set to start for Jaylinn Hawkins, who’s in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

“We see the scouting report,” Marlowe said. “Sam Darnold should be back. I know that Baker still has an ankle (injury). But it did come out of (Panthers interim coach) Steve Wilks’ mouth that we (heard) that P.J. will be starting. But we just prepare like every other week. We know the animal that we are hunting.”

The Falcons plan to be ready if the Panthers try to slip one of the more senior quarterbacks in the game. Former University of Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason has been called up from the practice squad in the past two games.

“You’re aware of all those guys on the roster, that’s doing your job,” Smith said.

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

