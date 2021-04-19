Report: Falcons attended Trey Lance’s second Pro Day

Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, passing game specialist T.J. Yates and assistant college director Dwaune Jones were set to attend North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance’s second Pro Day on Monday, according to NFL Media.
General manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Arthur Smith and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone attended Lance’s first Pro Day back in March when he threw 66 passes and showed off a powerful arm.
The Falcons, who hold the fourth pick in the draft, have been heavily studying the top quarterback prospects. Teh draft is set for April 29 to May 1.
Jacksonville, the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers hold the first three picks in the draft and are projected to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson and Alabama’s Mac Jones. If San Francisco, which didn’t attend Fields’ first Pro Day, selects Jones, the Falcons would have the option to take Fields or Lance with the fourth pick.
The Falcons are in the quarterback market, with only Matt Ryan on the roster. Ryan is set to turn 36 in May and backup Matt Schaub retired. Kurt Benkert, who was being developed by the former regime, was released.
The Falcons restructured Ryan’s contract to get under the salary cap and would have to take massive salary-cap hits to release him. While signaling that Ryan is their quarterback, the Falcons have continued to scout the top quarterback prospects in the draft.
Lawrence, who’s from Cartersville, is widely considered the top quarterback prospect in the draft.
Makes it look easy 🚀 #NDSUProDay pic.twitter.com/rNcQ6Ot4LX— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) April 19, 2021
Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top 10 picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 4.0:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)
2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)
3. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)
4. Atlanta Falcons: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)
5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)
6. Miami Dolphins: Kyle Pitts (TE, Florida)
7. Detroit Lions: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)
8. Carolina Panthers: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)
9. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)
10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain (CB, Alabama)
