Report: Falcons attended Trey Lance’s second Pro Day

Jacksonville, the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers hold the first three picks in the draft and are projected to select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson and Alabama’s Mac Jones. If San Francisco, which didn’t attend Fields’ first Pro Day, selects Jones, the Falcons would have the option to take Fields or Lance with the fourth pick.

The Falcons are in the quarterback market, with only Matt Ryan on the roster. Ryan is set to turn 36 in May and backup Matt Schaub retired. Kurt Benkert, who was being developed by the former regime, was released.