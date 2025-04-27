Report card: Falcons earn C- for mortgaging future to get pass rush

Former Georgia standout Jalon Walker, a top-10 talent, fell into their laps. Amazing pick. They should have run the card to the podium, but they let it tick down inside of a minute.

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot joked that he wanted to show off their new draft room on television.

The Falcons had planned to take James Pearce Jr., and when he kept slipping they traded with the Rams to move back into the first round. They spent too much draft capital in the move, which was a major factor in the grade they earned.

Also, we’ll have to wait to see if they should have taken Marshall’s Mike Green, who most draft analysts had rated higher than Pearce. However, he did have some red flags and fell. He was taken 59th overall by the Ravens.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

With no second rounder, the Falcons shifted their attention to the secondary and selected former Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts in the third round and former Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. in the fourth round.

The Falcons closed out the draft by taking former Wisconsin tackle Jack Nelson in the seven round.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said they plan to play Bowman at nickel back.

The first-rounders will be key to an improved defense.

“We talked about (that) with James, but we definitely have to increase our rush,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “We have definitely (got to) get our rush better. Both of these players really make it better.”

Watts will get a shot to earn the starting safety spot opposite of Jessie Bates III. Bowman will have to beat out Clark Phillips III and Dee Alford for the nickel spot. Nelson must beat out Storm Norton for the backup swing tackle spot and be ready next season to take over at right tackle if the Falcons loss Kaleb McGary in free agency.

“We’re excited to be able to add,” Fontenot said. “And I wouldn’t just say adding depth. We’re not just adding bodies. These are impactful players. Every single one of them. We have a clear vision for, and it worked out.”

The Falcons contend they draft the best player available, but clearly tried to fill their needs.

Explore Read more about the Falcons

“It doesn’t always work out like this, but they fit needs,” Fontenot said. “Whether you’re talking about the pressure players up front, the ends. Obviously, we know the versatility that we have there at the safety position, the nickel position. These are all needs for us. It worked out that we’re able to get impact players in those spots. It doesn’t always work out like that.”

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Here’s what Fontenot and Morris had to say about each player:

» First round (15th overall) — Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Fontenot’s take: “You see it on tape. He’s one of those guys that you put on the tape and you just watch him play football and you don’t even have to read the character or read the makeup because you see the way he plays down in and down out. The way you can move him around and do a lot of different things. He can play stack, he can play off the edge, he can rush inside. He can do so many different things.”

Morris’ take: “I don’t know if anybody’s seen Micah Parsons before Micah Parsons became Micah Parsons. So, to compare him to that type of greatness, put that type of pressure on this young man would be unfair. I think you’ve got to let him come out and be the best version of himself.”

» First round (26th overall) — James Pearce Jr., LB, Tennessee

Fontenot’s take: “As a pass rusher, just look at the numbers even if you don’t watch tape, look at the numbers. Highest pressure-rate in (college) football. It’s been consistent for two years. I mean this is a productive player. He can get off the ball. He’s explosive, he’s sudden. He’s twitchy. He plays with violence. So, whether if it’s in the run game or the pass game, he’s disruptive.”

Morris’ take: “I can vividly remember sitting in the office talking with Pearce about some of the things he wants to do with his hand usage and finding ways to get better. Some of the moves that he wants to use and the obsession he has with rushing … I don’t want to set any limitations on these guys.”

» Third round (96th overall) — Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Fontenot’s take: “We had Xavier Watts up there pretty high. We all like him. Outstanding character. Serious worker. Competitor. High-end instincts. Former receiver. Ballhawk. More picks than anybody in college ball the last two years. This guy is a stud. Versatile and all those things.”

Morris’ take: “Instincts. Ball skills. Anticipation. Former receiver. He’s very instinctual like Jessie Bates. He’s not afraid to take those shots and take those chances when necessary. Definitely sees the ball … come out the quarterback’s hands and does some of those things really well … Really good ball skills and ball awareness.”

» Fourth round (118th overall) — Billy Bowman Jr., NB, Oklahoma

Fontenot’s take: “He flies around tough, smart, extremely athletic, really versatile … Our vision (is to play) him in that nickel. … He’s a pressure player, whether (if) he’s covering people or playing the run. Takes the ball away at a high rate. Not just in terms of interceptions and anticipating, but he’s got ball awareness.”

Morris’ take: “Just the position flex. The ability to play a little nickel. Play a little (of the) star position. (He has) the ability to pop back and play a little safety, potentially some dime. Really appreciate the toughness. Really appreciate the energy he plays with … (if) you don’t like to watch this guy, you don’t like football.”

» Seventh round (218th overall) — Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin

Fontenot’s take: “I would say cross-trained because that’s one of the things that is cool about him. He fits our scheme, because some players don’t. A big man like that, who can open up and run. He’s played inside. He’s played both left (tackle) and right (guard). So, he’s been moved around. He has a lot of versatility.”

Morris’ take: “You’re talking about a guy who potentially fits in playing your left tackle, and you just got to visualize some of the athleticism that he can play on the right side as well. You’ve got to have the ability to slide down (to) the guard (position) because he obviously did it in college.”