FLOWERY BRANCH — Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper was fine with the Falcons’ first pick in the first round, but was “shocked” by the trade to get his 34th ranked player in the draft with the 26th overall pick Thursday.
The Falcons moved back into the first round to select Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. According to Kiper, they gave up too much — including next year’s first-round pick — to the Rams.
“James Pearce Jr. was 34th in my rankings,” Kiper wrote. “So, while I mentioned the Falcons’ sizable pass-rush issue earlier. I was shocked they traded a future first-rounder to move up to No. 26 to get him. It’s a lot to give up.”
In The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s position-by-position rankings, Pearce ranked as the fourth-best pass rusher in the draft behind Penn State’s Abdul Carter, Georgia’s Jalon Walker (the Falcons’ pick at No. 15) and Marshall’s Mike Green.
“Talented edge rushers such as Donovan Ezeiruaku and Mike Green were still on the board,” Kiper said. “Atlanta got value with Jalon Walker, but this one was questionable.”
Ezeiruaku was rated seventh behind Georgia’s Mykel Walker (11th to 49ers) and Texas A&M’s Shemar Stewart (17th to Bengals).
In the draft day deal, the Falcons received the 26th pick and the 101st pick (third round in this year’s draft) and sent their second-round pick (46th) and a seventh-rounder (242) and next season’s first-round pick to the Rams.
