FLOWERY BRANCH — Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper was fine with the Falcons’ first pick in the first round, but was “shocked” by the trade to get his 34th ranked player in the draft with the 26th overall pick Thursday.

The Falcons moved back into the first round to select Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. According to Kiper, they gave up too much — including next year’s first-round pick — to the Rams.

“James Pearce Jr. was 34th in my rankings,” Kiper wrote. “So, while I mentioned the Falcons’ sizable pass-rush issue earlier. I was shocked they traded a future first-rounder to move up to No. 26 to get him. It’s a lot to give up.”