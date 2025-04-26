Falcons select safety Xavier Watts in the third round of the NFL draft

“We knew he could go before us, so we were aggressive and went up and got him,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said.

The Falcons are hoping to pair Watts with safety Jessie Bates III. They also have DeMarcco Hellams and signed veteran safety Jordan Fuller in free agency.

“We had Xavier Watts up there pretty high,” Fontenot said. “We all like him. Outstanding character. Serious worker. Competitor. High-end instincts. Former receiver. Ballhawk. More picks than anybody in college ball the last two years. This guy is a stud. Versatile and all those things.”

The Falcons didn’t have a pick in the second round Friday and were slated to pick next to last in the third round.

“We had to be very patient today,” Fontenot said. “It was a long wait.”

The Falcons first met with Watts at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“It was a crazy feeling,” Watts said. “I waited all night, and it was good to get the call from the Falcons. It’s good to be a part of the team.”

Watts, who’s from Omaha, Nebraska, started his career at Notre Dame as a wide receiver. He was converted to safety during the 2021 season.

He found a new home in the secondary.

“I just think it’s how I am,” Watts said of his interceptions. “I’m just a ballplayer at the end of the day. I just go out there, and I make plays at the end of the day.”

Watts played at Notre Dame with Falcons linebacker JD Bertrand, who was a fifth-round pick last year. He had sent a text to Watts, who planned to respond.

Watts is looking forward to possibly playing with Bates.

“I’m really glad to be a part of the Falcons because Jessie Bates is a player I modeled my game after,” Watts said. “I’m really excited to be teammates with him.”

Why Bates?

“I just think we are vey similar in size,” Watts said. “He gets the ball. He’s a playmaker. He can tackle well. I feel like we are very similar in all aspects.”

Watts played in 55 games for the Fighting Irish and made 188 tackles.

He helped Notre Dame defeat Georgia 23-10 in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff on Jan. 2 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. He finished with seven tackles. Watts was named the most outstanding defensive player in the game.

The Falcons picked up edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round of the draft.

On Saturday, the Falcons have the 16th pick of the fourth round (118th overall) and the second pick of the seventh round (218th) overall.