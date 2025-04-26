Falcons select ex-Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. in the fourth round of NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons kept their attention on the defense Saturday and selected smallish safety Billy Bowman Jr. with the 118th pick of the NFL draft, in the fourth round.
“I came in this morning, and I was in there urging them to try to move up and go get him,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said on Saturday. “I didn’t think he’d get to pick (16) of the fourth round. But man, another excellent pickup.”
Bowman, who’s 5-foot-10 inches and 194 pounds, became the fourth defensive player taken by the team in this draft. Bowman ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“He is a little bit undersized, but the vision is really nickel over safety,” Ulbrich said. “So, I think that’s a little bit more conducive to his skill set.”
Dee Alford was the Falcons’ nickel back last season. He re-signed in free agency.
“I think nickels, they need short-space quickness,” Ulbrich said. “They need the ability to match guys in the slot. Obviously, they are going against, typically the quickest receiver. He matches that profile perfectly.”
The Falcons also were impressed with Bowman’s football intelligence.
Bowman, of Denton, Texas, was heavily scouted by the Falcons.
“When I looked down and (saw) where the call was coming from, it was amazing,” Bowman said. “This is one of the spots that I had a feeling that I would land. It’s great to be back in that black and red.”
After the scouting combine, Bowman had a private workout with the Falcons that was conducted by new defensive pass-game coordinator Mike Rutenberg.
“Just based on the conversations that I had with the coaches, the private workout I had with coach Rudy,” Bowman said. “Him coming down here to Oklahoma. Having the great film session. Some field work. We went and grabbed a bite to eat. All of those type of things. It went amazing.”
Bowman played in 47 games from 2021-24 for the Sooners. He finished with 199 tackles and 10 tackles for losses.
In 2023, he has six interceptions and returned three for touchdowns. He had 11 interceptions over his career. He played some wide receiver and running back in high school.
“You already have a lot of ball production in Jessie Bates and also A.J. Terrell,” Bowman said. “Those are guys who are always around the ball. I feel like coming there, I can be another source of creating turnovers.”
Bowman is eager to get started.
“I’m very versatile,” Bowman said. “I can come down, play the run game. I can definitely play the pass game. Also, I can create those turnovers and get the ball back to, whether it’s (Michael) Penix or Kirk Cousins.”
Bowman is not familiar with the city of Atlanta.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been there,” Bowman said. “I think the closest I was to there was when I went on a visit to the University of Alabama. I think that’s the closest that I’ve ever been. But I’ve never been out seeing the city of Atlanta, but I’ve heard some great things about it.”
Over the first three rounds, the Falcons chose edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round and safety Xavier Watts in the third round.
The Falcons have the 218th pick (seventh round) remaining.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Falcons take Georgia standout Jalon Walker at No. 15 in NFL draft, trade to draft James Pearce
Since 1966, the Atlanta Falcons had never drafted a player from UGA in the first or second round of the NFL draft.
Falcons ‘fell in love’ with Jalon Walker, who’s a new face of their defense
Jalon Walker gives the Atlanta Falcons a long-needed explosion off the edge.
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.