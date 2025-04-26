Falcons select ex-Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. in the fourth round of NFL draft

“He is a little bit undersized, but the vision is really nickel over safety,” Ulbrich said. “So, I think that’s a little bit more conducive to his skill set.”

Explore Read more about the Falcons

Dee Alford was the Falcons’ nickel back last season. He re-signed in free agency.

“I think nickels, they need short-space quickness,” Ulbrich said. “They need the ability to match guys in the slot. Obviously, they are going against, typically the quickest receiver. He matches that profile perfectly.”

The Falcons also were impressed with Bowman’s football intelligence.

Bowman, of Denton, Texas, was heavily scouted by the Falcons.

“When I looked down and (saw) where the call was coming from, it was amazing,” Bowman said. “This is one of the spots that I had a feeling that I would land. It’s great to be back in that black and red.”

After the scouting combine, Bowman had a private workout with the Falcons that was conducted by new defensive pass-game coordinator Mike Rutenberg.

“Just based on the conversations that I had with the coaches, the private workout I had with coach Rudy,” Bowman said. “Him coming down here to Oklahoma. Having the great film session. Some field work. We went and grabbed a bite to eat. All of those type of things. It went amazing.”

Bowman played in 47 games from 2021-24 for the Sooners. He finished with 199 tackles and 10 tackles for losses.

In 2023, he has six interceptions and returned three for touchdowns. He had 11 interceptions over his career. He played some wide receiver and running back in high school.

“You already have a lot of ball production in Jessie Bates and also A.J. Terrell,” Bowman said. “Those are guys who are always around the ball. I feel like coming there, I can be another source of creating turnovers.”

Bowman is eager to get started.

“I’m very versatile,” Bowman said. “I can come down, play the run game. I can definitely play the pass game. Also, I can create those turnovers and get the ball back to, whether it’s (Michael) Penix or Kirk Cousins.”

Bowman is not familiar with the city of Atlanta.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been there,” Bowman said. “I think the closest I was to there was when I went on a visit to the University of Alabama. I think that’s the closest that I’ve ever been. But I’ve never been out seeing the city of Atlanta, but I’ve heard some great things about it.”

Over the first three rounds, the Falcons chose edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round and safety Xavier Watts in the third round.

The Falcons have the 218th pick (seventh round) remaining.