Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons take ex-Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson in 7th round of NFL draft

Former Badger was selected with 218th pick overall.
Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson speaks during a news conference at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Indianapolis. (George Walker IV/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson speaks during a news conference at the NFL scouting combine on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Indianapolis. (George Walker IV/AP)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — With their final pick in the NFL draft, the Falcons decided to attempt to fortify their offensive line by taking Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson on Saturday.

Nelson was selected with the 218th pick overall. That pick was acquired in deal that sent quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nelson, who’s 6-foot-7 and 314 pounds, started 12 games at left tackle for the Badgers last season.

His father, Todd, played offensive line at Wisconsin and was drafted in the 12th round by the then-Phoenix Cardinals in 1989.

ExploreRead more about the Falcons

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Falcons’ draft bio: A look at ex-Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson

42m ago

Falcons select ex-Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. in fourth round of NFL draft

The Atlanta Falcons kept their attention on the defense Saturday and selected smallish safety Billy Bowman Jr. with the 118th pick of the NFL draft in the fourth round.

Falcons take Georgia standout Jalon Walker at No. 15 in NFL draft, trade to draft James Pearce

Since 1966, the Atlanta Falcons had never drafted a player from UGA in the first or second round of the NFL draft.

The Latest

Wisconsin offensive lineman Jack Nelson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Falcons’ draft bio: A look at ex-Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson

42m ago

Falcons’ draft bio: A look at ex-Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr.

Falcons select ex-Oklahoma safety Billy Bowman Jr. in fourth round of NFL draft

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., speaks during a town hall on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta at the Cobb County Civic Center. (Jason Allen/Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry

Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.

OPINION

TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all

Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.

Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush

The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.