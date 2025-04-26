FLOWERY BRANCH — With their final pick in the NFL draft, the Falcons decided to attempt to fortify their offensive line by taking Wisconsin offensive tackle Jack Nelson on Saturday.

Nelson was selected with the 218th pick overall. That pick was acquired in deal that sent quarterback Taylor Heinicke to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nelson, who’s 6-foot-7 and 314 pounds, started 12 games at left tackle for the Badgers last season.