Reaction to the Falcons hiring Raheem Morris as head coach

The Falcons have hired long-time NFL coach Raheem Morris as their head coach.
Here’s reaction to to the choice from X, formerly know as Twitter.
Falcons got one of, if not the best coach in the NFL forreal! https://t.co/p24Q6U8aJv— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 25, 2024
It ain’t just me who thinks this lol… ask any player who has played for Rah! https://t.co/u8zrcZTgxz— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 25, 2024
Raheem Morris is the @AtlantaFalcons new Head Coach and his story is one of perseverance. He spent 13 years coaching on both sides of the ball after his last full time head coaching opportunity and embodies what it means to never give up on your dreams. His players will love him. pic.twitter.com/v2UODThu89— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 25, 2024
Arthur Blank has always preached diversity, now his actions back up his words. In addition to GM Terry Fontenot, Raheem Morris will be the first black head coach in Falcons history— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 25, 2024
I actually like the Falcons HC hire. Coach Raheem Morris checks a lot of boxes. HC experience. Assistant on O & D. Good with media & players. In prime of career. Knows Falcons org. My grade: B+. @680TheFan pic.twitter.com/nnQoYloSS8— buck belue (@buckbelue8) January 25, 2024
Rams GM Les Snead had a ton of great things to say about Raheem Morris: “Great human being. The guy is coded to respect everyone… It’s a super power that would help any organization. He’s a highly intelligent individual, and happened to choose football.”pic.twitter.com/kCnKPq98Rd— Kelly Price (@thekellyprice) January 25, 2024
Kyle Pitts reacts to Raheem Morris announcement 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/arfnu6prwo— ATL Falcons UK 🇬🇧 (@ATLFalconsUK) January 25, 2024
The falcons got Raheem morris, that’s very good. Now just go get Justin fields 👏🏾— Ty ✨ (@tcrxviii__) January 25, 2024
ATL is a great city, great market and great young vibe. Black HC? black QB? In a black
City?
Ooweee
“Raheem Morris has gone 21-38 in his NFL coaching career and never taken a team to a playoff game in four seasons. Tampa Bay fired him after he went 4-12 in his third year there. Atlanta just picked him over Belichick, we’re not talking about Vince Lombardi here”— KISSMYARSE (@KLN2234) January 25, 2024