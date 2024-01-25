Report: Falcons to hire Raheem Morris as head coach

But one thing that Arthur Blank said still resonates as the search trudged onward into its third week.

“At the end of the day, I understand the final decision will be mine, but mine will be in collaboration with others,” Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Jan. 8. “Like I said initially, we’ve kind of begun the process if you will. It doesn’t take long to get going, so we’re moving.

“But I also want to be clear on this is that there is no timetable. The only timetable is to do this correctly, take our time, be thoughtful, do all of the interviews, be respectful, make sure we have a full diverse set of candidates that we’re considering in every way.”

Blank went on about wanting to make sure that candidates get a chance to express their vision for the football team, the franchise and the roster. They want a full accounting of where they are and where the expect to go.

After six consecutive losing seasons, the Falcons are pretty much irrelevant on the NFL landscape. They had no nationally televised games last season.

Hiring the right coach is clearly very important to Blank, who had former New England coach Bill Belichick as his No. 1 target going into the process, a source with knowledge told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Belichick was the first person to receive an in-person interview and the first person to receive a second interview. Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is projected to be the second candidate. While others bowed out – Jim Harbaugh went to the Chargers and Brian Callahan took the Titans job – others may fulfill arrangements for a second interview.

While waiting for Blank to arrive at his decision with the input from CEO Rich McKay, president Greg Beadles and general manager Terry Fontenot, we went back and looked at the previous six coaches under Blank’s ownership: Jim Mora in 2004, Bobby Petrino in 2007, Mike Smith in 2008, Dan Quinn in 2015 and Arthur Smith in 2021 looking for any clues.

After buying the team and inheriting coach Dan Reeves, Blank eventually wanted his own coach. The Falcons canceled an interview with Nick Saban and picked San Francisco defensive coordinator Jim Mora after they arrived “at a consensus” according to media reports. Mora received a five-year, $7.5 million contract from the Falcons.

In addition to Mora, the Falcons interviewed six candidates: defensive coordinators Lovie Smith (St. Louis), Romeo Crennel (New England) and Tim Lewis (Pittsburgh); interim head coach Wade Phillips and Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mike Mularkey.

Saban was at LSU at the time. He’d dabble in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06, 15-17 record) before returning to the college ranks and resurrecting Alabama as dominate college football powerhouse.

Lovie Smith landed with the Bears and was coach of the year in 2005 and to the 2006 Bears to Super Bowl XLI with Rex Grossman as the starting quarterback. Mora took the Falcons to the NFC title game after the 2004 season, but a string of bubbling mistakes, bad people skills and horrible a radio interview cost him his job after the 2006 season.

In 2007, looking to maximize the immense talents of quarterback Michael Vick, the Falcons lured Bobby Petrino away from Louisville with a five-year, $24 million contract. Unlike the current search, the Falcons swooped in quick and hired Petrino a week after Mora was fired.

Things were going along well over the offseason as the team was holding illegal workouts in the indoor barn.

Vick was picking up the offense quickly. Roddy White and others would later confirm how well the installation was working out. However, Vick was arrested on federal dogfighting charges and was incarcerated. Petrino left after 13 games and took the head coaching job at Arkansas.

The Falcons interviewed four other NFL assistants, but valued Petrino’s college head coaching experience.

After Petrino, the Falcons hired Thomas Dimitroff as general manager and Mike Smith as the head coach in a forced collaboration. Mike Smith received a four-year, $8 to $10 million deal and would go on to become the winningest coach in franchise history.

Mike Smith became the first coach in franchise history to post back-to-back winning seasons and took them to a NFC title game, coming up 6-yard short of reaching the Super Bowl in a 28-24 loss to Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 20, 2013. In a precursor to Super Bowl LI, the Falcons blew a 17-0 lead.

Despite trips to the playoffs in four of his first five seasons, Mike Smith was fired after two consecutive losing seasons.

In 2015, Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn hired and signed a five-year contract. In 2018, he received a three-year, $13.5 million extension.

Quinn, with Kyle Shanahan as his offensive coordinator, took the Falcons to Super Bowl LI. They famously got out to a 28-3 lead before collapsing. The loss 34-28 to Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Quinn made it back to the playoffs in 2017, but lost in the divisional round to backup quarterback Nick Foles and the Eagles. After back-to-back 7-9 seasons, Quinn and Dimitroff were fired after starting the 2020 season 0-5. Morris closed out the season as the interim coach.

Terry Fontenot was hired as the general manager and Arthur Smith was the head coach is another forced collaboration. Fontenot and Arthur Smith had never met. Smith received a six-year contract, reportedly worth $45 million.

Not 24 hours after the 2023 regular-season finale against the Saints, Artur Smith was fired.

Blank has been on the league’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee since the start in 2003. In all of the coaching searches the Falcons have complied with or gone beyond the minimum requirements of the Rooney Rule, but the franchise has never hired a Black or minority full-time head coach.

Emmitt Thomas served as the interim coach after Petrino was fired. Morris, who had two Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach, was interviewed for the head coach position after Quinn was fired and he received two interviews during the current search.

Mora was selected over Black candidates Lovie Smith, Tim Lewis and Romeo Crennel.

When the Falcons hired Petrino, they passed on Jim Caldwell, who is Black.

When Mike Smith was hired, he beat out Leslie Frazier, who is Black and played at Alcorn State.

When Quinn was hired, Black coaches Keith Armstrong and Todd Bowles were interviewed.

When Arthur Smith was hired, they also interviewed minority candidates Morris, Eric Bieniemy, Robert Saleh and Todd Bowles. Saleh landed the Jets job and Bowles, who started his coaching career at Morehouse, is currently the coach at Tampa Bay and has guided them to back-to-back NFC South titles.

Under an enhanced Rooney Rule, the Falcons had two in-person interviews with Morris and Carolina defensive coordinator Eijro Evero. They also interviewed Steve Wilks, Anthony Weaver and Aaron Glenn virtually.

