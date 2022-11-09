Exclusive
Quarterback corner: Falcons’ Marcus Mariota on the Panthers

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Here’s what Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had to say about the Panthers, his team’s opponent at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

On playing the Panthers twice in 11 days: “It does help that we played 10 days ago, or whatever it was. It helps that it is a short week. It’s been great. I think our guys are locked in, and we’re excited about the challenge.”

On how much can he take from the game against the Panthers on Oct. 30: “Obviously they are going to have adjustments. We’re going to have to be ready for those adjustments, but it always comes down to us communicating and executing. I think we’ll be fine.”

On pros and cons of playing a team twice in 11 days: “I would say the pros are you’re familiar with the opponent. It is tough coming off a short week physically, but it is nice that it is a divisional game. It is closer to home, and the travel isn’t too far. When it comes down to it, there are pros and cons; we’ll meet those challenges head-on.”

