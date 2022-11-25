Quarterback corner: Falcons’ Marcus Mariota on the Commanders

On the challenge of Washington’s sixth-ranked defense: “It starts up front. I think those guys are playing at a very high level. You can pick anyone of those guys, and they’ve been kind of monsters. For us, to be able to get in and out of the huddle, do what we do, and get on the same page will be important. If you’re not on the same page, those guys will split double-team blocks and create havoc in both the run and pass game. So, really it starts up front with those guys.”

On the play of Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller, who had a pick-six last week: “On that play specifically, he did a great job. They were playing man. You can tell that he kind of pattern-read it, made a jump on the ball and then finished it. He’s a player that throughout his career has done that. Has been a guy that can see patterns, understand it and make jumps on plays. That was a credit to him on that one.”