QB corner: Marcus Mariota on the Panthers’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH – Here’s what Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had to say about the Panthers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
On their defense: “Well, first and foremost they get after it. They’ve actually scored a bunch of points as a defense. They’ve created a bunch of turnovers and have gotten a lot of three-and-outs.”
On Panthers DT Derrick Brown: “Physical. He’s got gifts, especially for a guy at his size. What he’s capable of doing is controlling the line of scrimmage. Our guys up front, it’s definitely going to be something that they have to be ready for.”
On Panthers LB Shaq Thompson: “He’s the leader of that defense, he has been for a long time now. Shaq and I go back a long time, we played against each other in college, so looking forward to it again. I think he’s a great player. He has been a great player in this league.”
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
