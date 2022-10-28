BreakingNews
Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi’s husband assaulted in break-in
ajc logo
X

QB corner: Marcus Mariota on the Panthers’ defense

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Here’s what Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had to say about the Panthers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

On their defense: “Well, first and foremost they get after it. They’ve actually scored a bunch of points as a defense. They’ve created a bunch of turnovers and have gotten a lot of three-and-outs.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

On Panthers DT Derrick Brown: “Physical. He’s got gifts, especially for a guy at his size. What he’s capable of doing is controlling the line of scrimmage. Our guys up front, it’s definitely going to be something that they have to be ready for.”

On Panthers LB Shaq Thompson: “He’s the leader of that defense, he has been for a long time now. Shaq and I go back a long time, we played against each other in college, so looking forward to it again. I think he’s a great player. He has been a great player in this league.”

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons developing quarterback Desmond Ridder at their pace 15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Florida State
17h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Falcons and Georgia win, Georgia Tech beats spread
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Josef Martinez reportedly not in Atlanta United’s plans
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Josef Martinez reportedly not in Atlanta United’s plans
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Homecoming for Georgia Tech assistant (and FSU legend) Chris Weinke
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Aaron Doster

3 key matchups: Panthers at Falcons
56m ago
Falcons’ patchwork secondary on the hot seat Sunday vs. Panthers
1h ago
Falcons woke up in first place in the NFC South
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

WSB-TV chief meteorologist Glenn Burns retiring after nearly 41 years at the station
16h ago
Answers to your questions about early and absentee voting in Georgia. From AJC's Mark...
Mark Richt comes clean about Georgia’s ‘Gator Stomp’ win of 2007
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top