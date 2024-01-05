QB corner: Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke discusses the Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to say about the Saints, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans:

On whether he took anything from the previous game against New Orleans with quarterback Desmond Ridder as the starter: “We ran the ball well. We ran for over 200 in that game. I’m sure they’ll be geeked up for that. Again, I think Drake (London) made a lot of good plays that game, everyone stepped up and the offensive line led really well.”

On what the Saints defense presents to the offense: “It’s a good defense. Those two guys (inside linebacker Demario Davis and Pete Werner), they’ve been together for a good number of years now. (Defensive end) Cameron Jordan is a good player. You’ve got (Carl) Granderson at the other end, he’s a really good player.”