QB corner: Falcons’ Taylor Heinicke discusses the Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke had to say about the Saints, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans:
On whether he took anything from the previous game against New Orleans with quarterback Desmond Ridder as the starter: “We ran the ball well. We ran for over 200 in that game. I’m sure they’ll be geeked up for that. Again, I think Drake (London) made a lot of good plays that game, everyone stepped up and the offensive line led really well.”
On what the Saints defense presents to the offense: “It’s a good defense. Those two guys (inside linebacker Demario Davis and Pete Werner), they’ve been together for a good number of years now. (Defensive end) Cameron Jordan is a good player. You’ve got (Carl) Granderson at the other end, he’s a really good player.”
On the Saints secondary: “They’ve got some vets in the back, they have Tyrann Mathieu and some good corners. … Hopefully, we can just do the same things that we did in the previous go around.”
On the Saints defense giving up yards, but ranking sixth in scoring defense: “You see that with a number of teams on defense. They bend (but) don’t break on defense. They’re going to give up yards, but when you get in the red zone, they’re going to make it really hard to score six. Any defense will say, ‘We’ll give up 400 yards, but if you’re kicking field goals, that’s fine.’ That’s going to be the challenge, hopefully we can move the ball. When we get in the red zone, we’ve got to be able to punch it in.”
