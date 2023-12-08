QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Tampa Bay defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Tampa Bay defense ahead of the Falcons-Bucs game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
On the rematch with the Bucs: “We thought we left a lot of meat on the bone when we were down there. We just want to put in that same work, same energy to be able to go out here on Sunday and be able to put on a good performance.”
On the characteristics of Tampa Bay’s defense: “They do a great job of just kind of (mixing up) the coverages, confusing the quarterback, just making those safeties play all over the place. Then they also do a great job in the back end of just being sticky with the guys and staying on them.”
On the pass-rush plan: “(They want to make) the quarterback hold it for just a tick longer, but as long as we’re able to do what we do, be able to play fast, play clean, we should be able to go out there and do our thing.”
On what makes Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. a good player: “He does a great job of reading the quarterback’s eyes, expecting to be where the quarterback’s not expecting him to be at. They do a great job of (mixing up different) kind of the coverages, showing different looks, bringing them down in the box, blitzing them … and dropping out to Cover-2. They do a lot of different disguises. He’s one of their heart and soul (guys) on that defense.”
