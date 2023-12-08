QB corner: Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Tampa Bay defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Tampa Bay defense ahead of the Falcons-Bucs game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

On the rematch with the Bucs: “We thought we left a lot of meat on the bone when we were down there. We just want to put in that same work, same energy to be able to go out here on Sunday and be able to put on a good performance.”

On the characteristics of Tampa Bay’s defense: “They do a great job of just kind of (mixing up) the coverages, confusing the quarterback, just making those safeties play all over the place. Then they also do a great job in the back end of just being sticky with the guys and staying on them.”