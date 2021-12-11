ajc logo
On the hot seat: Falcons’ depth on defense to be tested by Panthers

Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) and cornerback Darren Hall (34) congratulate kicker Younghoe Koo (7) after he kicked the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Falcons won 30-28.
Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (4) and cornerback Darren Hall (34) congratulate kicker Younghoe Koo (7) after he kicked the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Falcons won 30-28. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons’ depth on defense will be on the hot seat against the Panthers when the teams meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Falcons figure to be down two key contributors in safety Richie Grant (ankle) and defensive end Ogundeji (ankle), who both are listed as questionable for the game. Tight cornerback Fabian Moreau (hamstring) was not listed on the final injury report and is clear to start.

Grant, Ogundeji and Moreau were injured Sunday in the loss to Tampa Bay and missed practice time this week.

Rookie Darren Hall lined up in place of Moreau at right cornerback in practice. Rookie Avery Williams and third-year veteran Kendall Sheffield, who hasn’t played a down on defense, are also available.

Grant has played at least 24 snaps over the past four games. The Falcons have a three-player rotation at safety with Duron Harmon, Erik Harris and Jaylinn Hawkins.

Along the defensive line, Steven Means is back at outside linebacker and James Vaughters, who was inactive last week, is available. He had the big sack-strip in the win over the Saints.

Ogundeji, who was taken in the fifth round (182nd overall), has played 398 defensive snaps (48%).

“By nature of what we went through with first Dante (Fowler) on the short-term (injured reserve) and then Steven (Means) on the short-term (injured reserve), there have been a higher number of opportunities for Ade to come in,” Falcons outside linebacker coach Ted Monachino said. “But then adding James (Vaughters) onto the active roster and the emergence of Brandon Copeland has allowed us to play Ade still in the roles that we want to play Ade in.”

The defense will need to stop the run and slow whatever passing attack the Panthers can cobble together.

“I just feel like every game, we’re always like right there,” defensive tackle Marlon Davidson said. “We are always like right there. And I feel like that’s something that we could change. One little tweak or one little play can change the whole game.”

Davidson had a potentially game-changing interception, which he returned for a 3-yard touchdown just before halftime against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

“You know, with the guys that we got in our room, the guys that come to work every day, we are a playoff team,” Davidson said. “We are, and we just have to put it out there on display every Sunday.”

Davidson kept the football from his touchdown.

“It’s in my locker,” Davidson said. “I’m going to put it over my TV in my living room.”

