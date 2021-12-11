On the hot seat: Falcons’ depth on defense to be tested by Panthers

Along the defensive line, Steven Means is back at outside linebacker and James Vaughters, who was inactive last week, is available. He had the big sack-strip in the win over the Saints.

Ogundeji, who was taken in the fifth round (182nd overall), has played 398 defensive snaps (48%).

“By nature of what we went through with first Dante (Fowler) on the short-term (injured reserve) and then Steven (Means) on the short-term (injured reserve), there have been a higher number of opportunities for Ade to come in,” Falcons outside linebacker coach Ted Monachino said. “But then adding James (Vaughters) onto the active roster and the emergence of Brandon Copeland has allowed us to play Ade still in the roles that we want to play Ade in.”

The defense will need to stop the run and slow whatever passing attack the Panthers can cobble together.

“I just feel like every game, we’re always like right there,” defensive tackle Marlon Davidson said. “We are always like right there. And I feel like that’s something that we could change. One little tweak or one little play can change the whole game.”

Davidson had a potentially game-changing interception, which he returned for a 3-yard touchdown just before halftime against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

“You know, with the guys that we got in our room, the guys that come to work every day, we are a playoff team,” Davidson said. “We are, and we just have to put it out there on display every Sunday.”

Davidson kept the football from his touchdown.

“It’s in my locker,” Davidson said. “I’m going to put it over my TV in my living room.”

